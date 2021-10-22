Around the NFL

Antonio Brown (ankle) out for Buccaneers' Week 7 game vs. Bears

Published: Oct 22, 2021 at 01:34 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Antonio Brown's volatile but productive 2021 season has met another interruption.

Brown will not play in Tampa Bay's Week 7 meeting with Chicago due to an ankle injury, coach Bruce Arians told reporters Friday.

Tight end ﻿Rob Gronkowski﻿ (ribs), linebacker ﻿Lavonte David﻿ (ankle) and cornerback Richard Sherman (hamstring) also will not play versus the Bears.

Brown and Sherman suffered their injuries in the Buccaneers' win over the Eagles in Week 6. David and Gronkowski were both ruled out before that game kicked off. Gronkowski has not played since Tampa Bay's Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

When available, Brown has put together an excellent first month and a half of a season, breaking 120 receiving yards in two of the five games in which he's played and exceeding the 400-yard mark for the season on just 29 receptions. He's again become an explosive playmaker for Tom Brady and the rest of the Buccaneers, most recently turning on the afterburners for an early catch-and-run touchdown against Miami in Week 5.

Brown has already matched his receiving touchdown total from last season (four) and is gaining yards at a rate not seen since his All-Pro 2017 campaign. Sunday will be Brown's second missed game this season, and while Tampa is fortunate to have a deep cast of playmakers, the only thing standing between Brown and his first stellar season since 2018 is his health. The 33-year-old will hope to return sooner rather than later.

Related Content

news

Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney all out for Giants on Sunday

Running back ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ (ankle) and receivers ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ (knee) and ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ (ankle) will not play in New York's Sunday meeting with the Carolina Panthers.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 22

Washington RB Antonio Gibson (shin) will be questionable for Sunday's road tilt versus the Green Bay Packers after being limited in practice this week. 
news

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa is our quarterback

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa "is our quarterback" following a week of rumors that his team is pursuing a trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
news

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski calls D'Ernest Johnson 'a warrior' following breakout  performance

After a long football road, D'Ernest Johnson arrived at his first start on Thursday for the Browns and delivered a huge performance. 
news

Tom Brady set to face first former Ohio State starting QB in his career, Justin Fields

Michigan product Tom Brady will lead the Buccaneers into Sunday's matchup against the Bears, who will start rookie Justin Fields. Fields will be the first starting QB from Ohio State Brady has faced in his career. 
news

Dolphins coach Brian Flores 'happy we're playing' week after London loss

As the 2021 Miami Dolphins schedule would have it, they do not have an off week in Week 7 after their Week 6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. For Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, that's just fine and dandy for his 1-5 squad. 
news

Vic Fangio on Teddy Bridgewater: 'He was courageous. He is our quarterback'

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said following Thursday's loss that he did not consider replacing a dinged-up Teddy Bridgewater with Drew Lock.
news

'Calm and poised' Case Keenum gets Browns back on winning track

It was vintage Case Keenum, as the consummate journeyman filled in and stepped up to help the Browns to a 17-14 win over the Broncos on Thursday night in Cleveland, snapping a two-game Browns skid in the process.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 7: What we learned from Browns' win over Broncos on Thursday night

Browns backups Case Keenum and D'Ernest Johnson came up big to lead Cleveland past Denver, 17-14.
news

Broncos pass rusher Von Miller leaves Thursday night's game with sprained ankle

Denver Broncos star pass rusher Von Miller limped to the sideline in the second quarter on Thursday night against the Cleveland Browns with an ankle injury and was ruled out in the second half. 
news

Week 7 Thursday night inactives: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns

The official inactives for the Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns "Thursday Night Football" game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW