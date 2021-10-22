Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney all out for Giants on Sunday

The Giants have just one win to their name through six weeks, and they'll attempt to make that two without three key players.

Toney suffered an ankle injury in New York's Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, while Golladay and Barkley did not play in the game due to injuries suffered in the previous week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Without the three playmakers, the Giants didn't stand much of a chance against the superior Rams last weekend. ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ turned the ball over four times (three interceptions, one fumble lost). Jones, ﻿Devontae Booker﻿ and ﻿Elijhaa Penny﻿ combined to rush for just 60 yards in the loss, and the Giants found themselves staring up out of a 28-3 hole by halftime in what ultimately became a 38-11 loss.

The Giants' offense also has myriad contributors questionable, as wide receivers John Ross (hamstring), ﻿Darius Slayton﻿ (hamstring) and ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ (hamstring) and tight end ﻿Evan Engram﻿ (calf) all received that designation.