Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney all out for Giants on Sunday

Published: Oct 22, 2021 at 01:58 PM
Nick Shook

The Giants have just one win to their name through six weeks, and they'll attempt to make that two without three key players.

Running back ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ (ankle) and receivers ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ (knee) and ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ (ankle) will not play in New York's Sunday meeting with the Carolina Panthers.

Toney suffered an ankle injury in New York's Week 6 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, while Golladay and Barkley did not play in the game due to injuries suffered in the previous week's loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Without the three playmakers, the Giants didn't stand much of a chance against the superior Rams last weekend. ﻿Daniel Jones﻿ turned the ball over four times (three interceptions, one fumble lost). Jones, ﻿Devontae Booker﻿ and ﻿Elijhaa Penny﻿ combined to rush for just 60 yards in the loss, and the Giants found themselves staring up out of a 28-3 hole by halftime in what ultimately became a 38-11 loss.

The Giants' offense also has myriad contributors questionable, as wide receivers John Ross (hamstring), ﻿Darius Slayton﻿ (hamstring) and ﻿Sterling Shepard﻿ (hamstring) and tight end ﻿Evan Engram﻿ (calf) all received that designation.

The Giants will face a foe not quite as stingy as the Rams this week when they host the Panthers, who have lost three straight after starting the season a perfect 3-0. New York will need its reserves to step up in a big way if Joe Judge's squad hopes to record its second win of 2021.

