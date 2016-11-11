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NFL Research: Dolphins at Chargers

Published: Nov 11, 2016 at 12:55 PM

*Heading into Sunday's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and San Diego Chargers, NFL Research gets you caught up with some key game facts for each team. *

Game facts: Miami Dolphins

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Next Gen Stat:  Ryan Tannehill had the lowest total intended air yards in Week 9 (166 total intended air yards).

Jay train cruisin':  Jay Ajayi has 529 rush yards over his last three games. That's the most rush yards over a three-game span since Adrian Peterson had 576 in Weeks 13-15, 2012.

Special teams on point:  Miami is the only team this season to score TDs on both a kickoff and punt return.

Two different teams:  At home, the Dolphins have a 4-1 record and average 26.4 points per game. On the road, Miami has an 0-3 record and scores 13.7 PPG.

Been a while:  The Dolphins haven't played a road game since September 29.

Area of concern:  The Dolphins allow 136.1 rush yards per game (30th in NFL) and 4.6 yards per carry (26th in NFL).

*Game facts: San Diego Chargers
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Next Gen Stat:  RB Melvin Gordon reached the highest maximum speed of any ball carrier in the NFL in Week 9 (21.95 MPH).

Workhorse RB:  Gordon has accounted for 79.1 percent of his team's rushing attempts and 80.0 percent of his team's rushing yards (both are most in NFL).

Potent offense:  The Chargers are averaging 29.8 points per game this season (3rd-most in NFL). That's San Diego's highest average scoring total since 2006, when the team went 14-2.

Improved run defense:  San Diego has allowed fewer than 100 rush yards in eight games so far this season. The Chargers accomplished that feat just three times last season.

Heavily tested secondary:  The Chargers have defended against 376 pass attempts this season (2nd-most in NFL behind the Falcons).

Secondary still holding up:  The Chargers rank 16th in pass completion percentage allowed (62.8), T-14th in pass yards allowed per attempt (7.0) and 9th in opponent passer rating (83.9).

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