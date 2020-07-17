Proposal allows for player opt-outs of season with written notice 

Several players in the NBA and MLB have decided to sit out their respective sports' return to action. It's unknown how many NFL players would consider skipping the season, but several veterans have already offered thoughts of trepidation as we press toward the season.

Rookies for the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans have been instructed to report for COVID-19 testing on Monday, July 20. Veterans for those teams are scheduled to report July 25. Rookies for the other 30 clubs are slated to report next week, with veterans scheduled for July 28.

The Aug. 1 opt-out date is part of ongoing league and union negotiations. It's unclear, given the dates of reporting, whether a player would be permitted to report and then opt out.