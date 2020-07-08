NFL, NFLPA discussing plan for potential player opt-outs in 2020

With veterans expected to report to training camps in 20 days, the NFL and NFLPA have a host of issues to continue to sort out before players return.

Among the questions lingering in the air amid the COVID-19 pandemic is the potential for players opting out of participating in 2020.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday on NFL NOW that the league and union anticipate player opt-outs would be available but would need to be communicated by a certain date.

"My understanding is both the union and the league intend to have an opt-out for players who have either a pre-existing condition, family (members) with pre-existing conditions, just general concerns over COVID-19, would not want to play this season," Pelissero said. "General managers were told on a call earlier this week there would be a specific date by which players would need to opt-out. That date is still to be determined."

We've seen players in the MLB and NBA opt to sit out as their respective sports return to play. It's unclear how many NFL players would consider sitting an entire season. Several veterans, including the McCourty twins in New England and Stefon Diggs in Buffalo, recently have voiced concerns about playing amid the pandemic.

With any potential opt-outs comes the question of how that would affect a player's contract.