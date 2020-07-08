Bills WR Stefon Diggs: Not 'comfortable starting back up'

With three weeks until players are scheduled to report to training camp, a lot of questions remain unanswered as to how returning to work for NFL players will look amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The uncertainty is not lost on players.
In a series of tweets on Tuesday, new Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs highlighted the question many are asking as we barrel toward a year of football that promises to be unlike any other.
"I miss football..." Diggs wrote. "I love football... with all of me. But there's so many unanswered questions with this upcoming season. I'd be lying if I said I was comfortable starting back up."
"I've been training my butt off just trying to stay ready and prepared," Diggs added.
One of the many uncertainties is whether NFL fans will be allowed to attend games this season. Many teams have already reached out to season-ticket holders to note that capacity will likely be heavily curtailed at the very least.
"I've never played a game with zero fans in the stands," Diggs noted. "Even in little league we at least had parents and other family members... this will be weird if it happens."
With the NFL releasing its planned protocols to clubs for player health and safety, many more questions will need to be answered before training camp and games begin.
With some MLB players opting out of playing this season as baseball begins its return, Diggs' comments underscore the work that still must be done, and will need to continue throughout the year, to mollify player concerns and keep the game safe for those who make it happen.