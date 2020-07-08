Bills WR Stefon Diggs: Not 'comfortable starting back up'

"I've been training my butt off just trying to stay ready and prepared," Diggs added.

One of the many uncertainties is whether NFL fans will be allowed to attend games this season. Many teams have already reached out to season-ticket holders to note that capacity will likely be heavily curtailed at the very least.

"I've never played a game with zero fans in the stands," Diggs noted. "Even in little league we at least had parents and other family members... this will be weird if it happens."

With the NFL releasing its planned protocols to clubs for player health and safety, many more questions will need to be answered before training camp and games begin.