NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Philadelphia Eagles fly up to No. 2

If we were conducting MVP voting right now, my ballot would be topped by Alex Smith. While his passing numbers look wonderful, and he sure isn't turning the ball over, what really sticks out is how effectively he's running. Smith curtailed taking off out of the pocket last year. He's more effective when he uses his legs, and when you see low-angle replays of a Smith scamper, you can tell this guy still runs close to a 4.6. Sunday night's performance was par for the 2017 course, despite the fact his offensive line is banged up. Defensively, everyone has already forgotten that Eric Berry is out for the season. (A great credit to his teammates, considering how impactful Berry is on the field of play.) Just wait until Dee Ford and Tamba Hali are both healthy and available. Kansas City is the top team in the league.