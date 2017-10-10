NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Philadelphia Eagles fly up to No. 2

Week 6 Power Rankings are in ...
Yet, before we get to today's football, I would like to pay respect to great football from the past.
Y.A. Tittle passed away Monday at the age of 90. With the pace of our current news cycle, that story will be long forgotten by the time you read this. It's unfortunate. Tittle was an outstanding quarterback in an era when the position was slowly morphing into an iconic spot in sports. While Tittle wasn't the greatest quarterback of all time, he was considered the top player under center three separate times as a first-team All-Pro. If he wasn't the premier quarterback, Tittle was always a mere step behind Otto Graham in the 1950s or Johnny Unitas in the early '60s. After starring for the 49ers, he was dealt to a defense-first Giants squad looking for offense. And did Tittle ever provide it. In his first three seasons, he tossed a robust 86 touchdowns in 40 games. Big Blue made the NFL title game every one of those years.
Now, we're in the midst of the Major League Baseball postseason, and I've always noticed what a wonderful job baseball does in honoring its history. Tittle was the equivalent of a Stan Musial or Al Kaline or Greg Maddux. He also played 17 seasons when no quarterback to that point had played that long, and deserves all the pomp and circumstance that an Aaron Rodgers receives today.
Alrighty, let's get back to modern-day ball.
Yep, the Eagles are climbing. They are as high as I can ever remember putting them since starting the NFL.com Power Rankings seven seasons ago. Is Philly too high? What about the Packers? Patriots? You tell me: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence!
Aside: In 1992, Russell was traded by the Rangers with Ruben Sierra and Bobby Witt to the A's for Jose Canseco. That deal helped exactly no one. No one other than maybe eight people reading this who remember that turd of a trade.
**A)** Baltimore ran the football consistently in this contest, putting up 143 yards.
**B)** The defense stifled the EJ Manuel-led Raider offense all day. Oakland's passing game did nada sans
Derek Carr. Baltimore safety
Eric Weddle, for his part, looked relieved after the game.
All he could think about was ice cream. What a weird dude. A very cool, weird dude.
*(**UPDATE:** On Tuesday, the Cardinals made a trade with the Saints for veteran RB Adrian Peterson.)*
