NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Chargers hit top 10; Chiefs drop

We've passed the Thanksgiving holiday -- a marker for when every game begins to truly carry weight, and we all gain weight watching football with our loved ones. (Well, loved ones is a relative term. You know what I mean.)
Don't know about you, but I had the pleasure of watching Giants-Redskins with my brother's family. My nephew might not be old enough to drive, but he didn't pump the brakes on some hot sports opinions fresh out of the oven.
What do you mean?
"Well, can't he, like, give them three first-round draft picks so they're not so bad?" (Said in all seriousness. He really thought the commish could do this.)
You see, Thanksgiving is about spending quality time with the family around the television. Oh, and since this is an intro (sort of) to your Week 13 Power Rankings, the Giants and Browns are 31st and 32nd, respectively. You see, in the spirit of giving, I saved you a scroll down. Although, this article never shortchanges the bad teams. There's just as much meat on the bone for those turkeys as the good teams.
On to your football thoughts ...
Totally cool. Los Angeles would be the 30th-most excited city about that game, too. Really jazzed.
Elvis Patterson was a fine special teams player. He got beat at CB so much that his Giants teammates started calling him "Toast" Patterson. I interviewed former Cowboys special teams coach Joe Avezzano before he passed -- he chuckled at the memory of Patterson thinking he was a Hall of Famer. Hey, it takes confidence to play corner, even if you're not very good at it.
As for some of Fujita's former employers, one looks fantastic (even after a loss), while another's in freefall. You'll see how far the Saints dropped -- if at all -- and where the Chiefs stand after yet another L. Your thoughts on any and all teams are welcome: @HarrisonNFL is the place.
Let the dissension commence!
I loved this because of the commitment Sean McVay has to using Gurley, and how he's using Gurley, and because Gurley, whom some questioned last year, put the previous play in the rearview instantly to run right up the Saints' @$$. It's not simply the uptick in quarterback play that's placed McVay's group atop the NFC West. Helluva rebound game, Cooper Kupp.
**Side note:** The Jerry Glanville era jerseys were nice, but I'll take the Bartkowski red-and-grays six days a week and Sunday.
**Aside:** Not to be a Negative Nancy, as we're all tacos and margaritas over here with the hard-luck
[Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS) finally winning ... but was that timeout by Jay Gruden and Cousins
[that resulted in a delay-of-game penalty](https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/dc-sports-bog/wp/2017/11/23/best-and-worst-moments-from-the-redskins-giants-thanksgiving-game/?utm_term=.4beaaa1e0a68) as bad a timeout as we've ever seen? Is that an exaggeration?
[Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS) fans? Sonny Jurgensen, want to weigh in here?
Hey, give Mariota credit, because much like in Cleveland or against the Bengals, he marched the offense down the field when it was go time -- sort of. Forty-four of the 77 yards on the go-ahead drive came via the ground game, and another 5 by penalty.
