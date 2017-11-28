NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Chargers hit top 10; Chiefs drop

So 7, 9, and 6 points are what they are. The poor offensive performances aren't Zeke's fault, or a straight byproduct of Tyron Smith's absence. And it sure as heck isn't because of Sean effing Lee. All those folks who were ready to get rid of Tony Romo, including many in the organization itself, need to take a hard look at the last three games. Dak Prescott has been wholly ineffective. The same people who anointed Prescott an MVP candidate -- and better than Carson Wentz -- last year should see how the latter has played without his starting left tackle. Here's the point: It was this past season and offseason, not 10 years ago, when the team refused to give Romo a chance to win his job back. Fans who are jumping on Prescott now were all in last year, and damn near dropkicked Romo out the door. Well, the 30-something A) is unquestionably the superior player, and b) should have been provided the chance to retake the reins. It's not about Prescott in Year 2 versus Romo at the same stage. It's about who was better for 2017. This team is ready to win now, so you play the best guy, irrespective of what the locker room thinks. If Romo were to get hurt again (a real possibility), you'd have a fine backup in Prescott. If Prescott is the future, he must play like the future even when the chips are down. I think Prescott will respond. I believe in his moxie. I also know that Romo won plenty of games with Julius Jones in the backfield, and went 8-7 in 2013 with the worst defense in franchise history. These next three games sans Elliott are an opportunity for Prescott to show his mettle, not a time for iron-clad excuses to be made on his behalf. Pro football ain't a popularity contest.