Julio Jones downplays huge day: 'I'm not a stats guy'

Julio freaking Jones.

The Atlanta Falcons receiver destroyed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 253 yards on 12 receptions with two touchdowns. Jones became the only receiver in NFL history with three 250-plus receiving yard days. No other player has more than one of those days.

The superlatives don't end there: Jones broke the record for most receptions (563) and yards (8,649) in his first 90 NFL games. The records were previously held by Anquan Boldin and Lance Alworth, respectively.

Days like Sunday's thrashing of the Bucs' secondary make most ponder why Jones has been through some lulls this season, with eight of 11 games going for less than 100 yards and only earning one touchdown prior to Sunday's explosion.

NFL Network's Deion Sanders asked Jones on GameDay Prime why the Falcons can't utilize the big-play receiver every week like they did in the 34-20 victory.

"I mean it can. I'm not a selfish guy, I'm not a stats guy," Jones said. "The thing is, you never know whose day it's going to be. If the other 10 guys on the field don't go out there and do their jobs for me to go out there and have a performance like I did today, it wouldn't have come about if they didn't do it."

The other 10 guys did their jobs well Sunday and Julio carved up a Tampa secondary that had zero answers. While the two touchdowns were ridiculous, the ease with which a big man like Jones gets in and out of his cuts is devastating to defenders. I could watch this highlight reel all day: