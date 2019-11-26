NFL Power Rankings, Week 13: Bills hit top 10, Cowboys fall out

"Eight and three? That feels good to me. I ain't never been 8-3 in the NFL." That was Shaq Lawson, after the defensive end finished with two sacks and three pressures in the Bills' 20-3 win over the Broncos. Lawson is in his fourth season, but he could be wrapping up his 20th year in Buffalo and still be tasting 8-3 for the first time. (The 1996 Bills were the last team to start 8-3). Yes, these are optimistic days in Western New York, where the local team is in prime position for a second trip to the playoffs in three years. The D was dominant on Sunday, holding Denver to a piddly 134 yards. Brandon Allen did not lead the Broncos on a drive of more than 48 yards in a contest that never felt in doubt for the home team, even when it was 6-0 at the half. The Bills are good.