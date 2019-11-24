Dwayne Haskins misses final snap to celebrate win

Washington was one play away from salting away its second win of the season, one kneel-down short of knocking off the Detroit Lions, 19-16, and its starting quarterback was nowhere to be found.

With two seconds left in the fourth quarter, right after Lions signal-caller Jeff Driskel threw his third and final interception of the day, Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins was supposed to be out on the field with his teammates, leading them into victory formation. Instead, he was taking a selfie with a fan, celebrating Washington's victory one play early.

Redskins interim coach Bill Callahan, unable to locate Haskins, called on backup quarterback Case Keenum to kneel down on the Redskins' final play. The skipper did not take the bizarre end to his second win as Redskins coach lightly.

"No, I don't laugh at it," Callahan said, per ESPN. "I'm happy we won. We'll address that. I'm just pleased we won the game. I just have to find out."

In his first victory as a starter, Haskins completed just 13 of 29 pass attempts for 156 yards and threw a pick. But he and the Redskins defense did enough to secure the win over the injury-riddled Lions, and the QB celebrated his defense's final takeaway as if it was his first win ever.

"I was so hype, I broke a water bottle," Haskins told reporters. "I look up and we're in victory. I thought the game was over with already, but I'll get it next time."

That's if there is a next time this season. The 2-9 Redskins finish against four playoff contenders (Panthers, Packers, Eagles, Cowboys) and the rival Giants.

Haskins might've missed his opportunity, opting instead to celebrate with what Redskins fans remained at FedEx Field on Sunday afternoon. It's a moment that those fans won't forget, but one Haskins will probably want to.