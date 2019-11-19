NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Rams, Raiders climb; Texans fall

Some weeks are more chaotic than others in the NFL. The same goes for the Power Rankings.

After a weekend of games that -- for the most part -- ended with expected outcomes, we have a top 10 that features only slight movement and a top three that remains static. As the author of this column, I can admit to you that this brings me an odd measure of peace. But it also feels like the calm before the storm.

Expect Week 12 to change everything in the NFL. Unless it doesn't. But if it does ... remember, you heard it here first.

Onto the show ...

NOTE: The previous rankings referenced in the lineup below are from the Week 11 Power Rankings.

RANK 3 PATRIOTS (9-1) Previous rank: No. 3



Credit the defense for powering the Patriots to another win. Steve Belichick's unit held a listless Eagles attack to 255 yards, giving cover to a New England offense that struggled to string together quality drives. On a windy late afternoon in Philadelphia, Tom Brady was held to 4.6 yards per attempt. The Pats' running game was unable to pick up the slack, managing just 74 yards on 22 carries. The Patriots' best throw of the game? That would be the 15-yard touchdown strike from Julian Edelman to Phillip Dorsett on a trick play to put New England ahead for good in the third quarter. The Pats continue to win because all non-Lamar Jackson-based competition has no answers for New England's blitz-heavy attack and star-laden secondary. Will that continue as the level of competition rises? The Pats get the Cowboys, Texans and Chiefs over the next three weeks.

RANK 4 SEAHAWKS (8-2) Previous rank: No. 4



With Seattle having just spent Week 11 on a bye, let's take a closer look at Russell Wilson's MVP prospects. The Seahawks quarterback has been a monster this season, entering Week 12 as the NFL's leader in passing touchdowns (23) and passer rating (114.9). Throw in three rushing scores, and he's responsible for a league-best 26 TDs this season, one more than Lamar Jackson. Wilson is on pace to establish career highs in passing yards per game (273.7), completion percentage (68.5) and passer rating. Factor in Seattle's continued standing as an NFC superpower -- a position reinforced by Week 10's Monday night win over the previously undefeated Niners -- and the fact that Wilson does his damage without a superstar accompaniment ( Tyler Lockett is his No. 1 receiver), and "DangeRuss" has made his best case ever for the game's most coveted individual award.

RANK 5 SAINTS (8-2) 1 Previous rank: No. 6



As you could tell from his 23 touches and 122 scrimmage yards in Sunday's win over the Buccaneers, Alvin Kamara is back to being a focal point. That's important for the Saints, who have several stars on offense but need their dynamic running back at full strength to reach their full potential. Kamara had more touches by the midway point of the second quarter than he had during the entirety of Week 10's loss to Atlanta, and while his production doesn't jump off the page, he was moving like he did before a high ankle sprain brought his season to a halt last month. Kamara was just one bright spot in a nice get-right game for the Saints, who washed out the bad taste of that Falcons loss by making life miserable for Jameis Winston. While Winston piled up interceptions, Drew Brees moved the offense with his usual efficiency in a routine win. Yes, life is back to normal in New Orleans.

RANK 6 PACKERS (8-2) 1 Previous rank: No. 5



What a difference a year makes for the Packers, who exit their Week 11 bye atop the NFC North at 8-2. This time last year, in the last, dying gasps of the Mike McCarthy era, Green Bay was in a fog at 4-5-1. A healthy Aaron Rodgers has been a big part of the rebound. New coach Matt LaFleur's arrival has surely played a part. But don't overlook the rise of running back Aaron Jones as a force. Last season, Jones struggled to get on the field at times and was dogged by reports of subpar conditioning. A year later, Jones is a weekly contributor who's shed the belly, as Rodgers called it. Jones' 14 touchdowns from scrimmage are tied with Christian McCaffrey for the most in football. He's producing like a star.

RANK 7 VIKINGS (8-3) Previous rank: No. 7



Kirk Cousins is having a nice little stretch for himself. He showed doubters he could go on the road and beat a quality opponent in prime time in the Vikings' Week 10 win over the Cowboys. And on Sunday, the quarterback proved he can led a team back from the abyss -- in this case, a 20-0 halftime deficit against the Broncos. Cousins was immaculate in the second half, piling up 261 passing yards and three TDs over four consecutive touchdown drives. The quarterback didn't do it himself, but he proved he can step to the front of the pack and lead this Minnesota team when it doesn't have the luxury of leaning on Dalvin Cook and the running game. One final takeaway: The Vikings are so hard to beat in their building; if they can take the NFC North and host a game or two in January ... look out.

RANK 10 TEXANS (6-4) 1 Previous rank: No. 9



Yep, it was your classic Bury The Ball Game in Baltimore, where the Texans were humbled and embarrassed and liquified into paste by the Ravens in a 41-7 rout. This was supposed to be a shootout featuring two of the great young quarterbacks in the game, but while Lamar Jackson continued his season-long tear, Deshaun Watson found himself constantly under siege and with little opportunity to spin his own signature brand of magic. The offensive line, so improved in the season's first 10 games, allowed seven sacks in a poor performance. The defense, which dominated the Jags prior to the bye, looked like a vulnerable unit that could regress to average without J.J. Watt, lost for the year in Week 8, wreaking havoc in the trenches. The Texans are surely shocked by how poorly things went on Sunday, but there's no time to sulk. The AFC South could be on the line against the Colts on Thursday Night Football.

RANK 11 RAMS (6-4) 2 Previous rank: No. 13



The Rams got a win they needed Sunday night. Aaron Donald finished with two sacks, and the Los Angeles defense held the Bears to under 300 yards of offense in a 17-7 victory at the Coliseum. The most promising moment for the offense came midway through the fourth quarter, after a 51-yard touchdown pass from Jared Goff to Jeff Reynolds was wiped away by an illegal-formation penalty on Andrew Whitworth. Instead of going into a shell, the Rams marched 56 yards over the next six plays for the game-clinching score. There was also optimism to be found in the running game, where Todd Gurley matched a season high with 97 yards and a score on 25 carries. The offense is far from the juggernaut it was this time a year ago, but the Rams will take positives where they can find them. At 6-4, Los Angeles remains very much in the NFC hunt.

RANK 14 BILLS (7-3) 2 Previous rank: No. 16



That was a game the Bills needed. Go on the road, against an AFC East foe, and rip them up. Buffalo rolled up season highs in total yards (424) and points in a 37-20 win over the Dolphins. Josh Allen led the Bills to points in six of their first eight possessions, quickly taking the drama out of the proceedings -- a welcome change of pace for a team that has too often been asking the defense to close out tight games late in the fourth quarter. It's a good look for Bills head coach Sean McDermott, who let it be known in the week leading up to the game that he was seeking more from the Bills' offense, which entered Week 11 ranked 23rd in the league. The question now becomes whether or not the Bills can sustain this offensive boom. Their playoff hopes might ride on it.

RANK 18 TITANS (5-5) 1 Previous rank: No. 19



When is Derrick Henry going to start getting recognized as one of the best running backs in the NFL? The 25-year-old Titans star flies under the radar in Nashville, but his production has been undeniable over the past calendar year. Since last December, Henry leads the NFL in rushing yards (1,417) and rushing scores (15). Though quarterback uncertainty has served as the dominant plot line surrounding the Titans for yet another season, Henry continues to produce in reliable and sometimes spectacular fashion. His 68-yard touchdown gallop in Week 10's huge win over the Chiefs was a reminder of what a unique talent he is: a 6-foot-4, 247-pound rhino who can run like a gazelle. This is a contract year for Henry, and the Titans would do themselves an incredible disservice to let the big man do his damage elsewhere in 2020.

RANK 19 CHARGERS (4-7) 1 Previous rank: No. 18



Philip Rivers has enjoyed many amazing games in his Hall of Fame-worthy career. Monday night was not one of them. The veteran quarterback threw four interceptions, including the game-deciding end zone pick in the final minute of a 24-17 loss to Chiefs that all but extinguishes the Bolts' playoff hopes a week before Thanksgiving. At 4-7 with all seven losses by seven points or fewer, Los Angeles' only realistic path to postseason football involves winning out and getting plenty of help. In other words, prospects are bleak. Much will be made of Rivers' meltdown; his seven interceptions in the past two weeks and 14 overall this season, a total that trails only Jameis Winston for the NFL "lead." Is the 37-year-old finally showing his age? Are we watching the final games of Rivers' Chargers career? Uncertain times for the Bolts.

RANK 21 BROWNS (4-6) 2 Previous rank: No. 23



We've heard the term "crushing loss" used to describe difficult setbacks, but the Browns managed to pull off the ultra-rare "crushing win" on Thursday Night Football against the Steelers. Such was the fallout of Myles Garrett's career-altering decision to bash Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph on the head with Rudolph's own helmet in the game's final seconds, a ridiculous act that prompted immediate action from the league in the form of an indefinite suspension for the defensive end. Garrett's foolishness effectively wiped away what should have been a great night for the Browns, who bullied Rudolph in a far more acceptable manner for the first 59 minutes of a 21-7 win. At 4-6, Cleveland is back in the wild-card hunt, but you wonder if the actions of Garrett -- who, it should be noted, might be the Browns' best player -- will drag this team off the cliff. What a fiasco.

RANK 23 BEARS (4-6) 2 Previous rank: No. 21



Mitchell Trubisky exited Sunday night's loss to the Rams with a hip injury, but you can forgive the general public for wondering if Bears coach Matt Nagy was looking for a way out. Trubisky has been a massive disappointment in his third season, and with the Bears all but eliminated from the NFC playoff picture, the big story in Chicago will center on when the team begins the seemingly inevitable separation process from the No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. Chase Daniel is no upgrade, so it makes sense that Trubisky would be allowed to finish off the season as the starter. But is there anything he can do that would cause the Bears to stick with him in 2020? One would imagine Trubisky would need a hell of a finish in the final six weeks for that to happen. What have we seen since Week 1 to suggest a rebirth is in the offing?

RANK 24 BRONCOS (3-7) 2 Previous rank: No. 22



On the same day a report surfaced detailing discord behind the scenes, the Broncos went to Minneapolis and blew a 20-point halftime lead in a 27-23 loss to the Vikings. Ouch. The offense mustered just three points in the second half and couldn't crack the end zone on three pass attempts from close range in the final seconds, but this loss has to be hung on Vic Fangio's defense. In Denver's excellent first half, the Vikings were limited to just a single completion of more than 10 yards, but then Kirk Cousins picked the Broncos apart with four consecutive touchdown drives in the game's final 30 minutes. Denver was especially bedeviled by the play-action pass, used to expert effect on Cousins' final two touchdown passes. This is where we remind you that Mr. Play-Action, Gary Kubiak, is now on Mike Zimmer's staff in Minnesota. The Broncos knew it was coming ... and they were powerless to stop it.

RANK 25 LIONS (3-6-1) 1 Previous rank: No. 24



Same old story for the Lions, who can score points (with or without Matthew Stafford) but have a defense that's a total liability. The unit was unable to get any pressure on Dak Prescott, who roasted the Lions for 444 yards and three touchdowns in Dallas' 35-27 win over Detroit. The Lions' issues are manifold: They can't rush the quarterback, they can't cover in the secondary and they don't force turnovers. They're on pace for their worst defensive season, from a total yardage allowed standpoint, worse even than the winless 2008 team. It's a shame, too, because Jeff Driskel showed us once again that he has some ability. The backup quarterback -- starting in place of the injured Stafford for the second straight week -- made plays with his arm and legs, and he even had Detroit on Dallas' side of the field in the final minutes with a chance to tie. The kid gives them a shot ... the defense doesn't.

RANK 26 CARDINALS (3-7-1) 1 Previous rank: No. 27



The Cardinals were aggressive. We'll give them that. Leading San Francisco 26-23 with 37 seconds to play, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph called for an all-out blitz to win the game. Unfortunately for Arizona, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo recognized the pressure and spotted running back Jeff Wilson Jr., who shook free from Chandler Jones, caught Garoppolo's pass and coasted to the end zone for the game-deciding score. A tough way to lose, no doubt, compounded by the fact the Cards had a 16-0 advantage in the second quarter over the NFC West leaders. This would have been a massive building-block victory for Kliff Kingsbury. Instead, it's another narrow defeat. "I'm used to winning," a dejected Kyler Murray said after the game. "I've always won, and to be in situations when you go up 16 or are in position to win and you should win, it's disappointing." Better days will come, young buck.

RANK 27 JETS (3-7) 2 Previous rank: No. 29



That's back-to-back wins for the Jets, who showed there's a significant gap between them and the worst teams in football, a group that very much includes the Redskins. Sam Darnold threw for 293 yards and a career-high four touchdowns in his second consecutive strong start, and Jamal Adams continued his post-trade deadline tear with three sacks. The timing of Sunday's rout is especially welcome for Jets owner Christopher Johnson, who drew criticism from the fan base this week after he announced Adam Gase will return as head coach for a second season in 2020. Gase will be measured less on wins and losses this season and more on whether he can put Darnold on the path to becoming a true franchise quarterback. We didn't see much growth from Darnold in the season's first half, but the last two weeks have been promising. If Darnold closes out 2019 strong, the franchise outlook will feel much different come January.

RANK 28 BUCCANEERS (3-7) 2 Previous rank: No. 26



We're coming up on a disturbing century milestone for Jameis Winston. With four interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Saints, Winston now has 98 turnovers in less than five seasons. Winston is up to 18 picks this season, which puts him in a tie with Jay Cutler (2009) for second most by any player through 10 team games in the last 25 seasons, according to ESPN. The grand takeaway is obvious enough: Ball security has been a miserable sore spot for Winston, and it will probably bring his run in Tampa Bay to a premature close. Bruce Arians is 67 years old. Is he going to dedicate the 2020 season, a season that could be his last on the sidelines, to taking another crack at "fixing" Winston? We have our doubts, and the glut of veteran QBs about to hit the market means the Bucs will have several options.

RANK 29 DOLPHINS (2-8) 1 Previous rank: No. 28



After back-to-back wins that made them a bizarre feel-good story in the NFL, the Dolphins came back to Earth with a thud in an ugly performance against the Bills at home. The defense was particularly poor on Sunday, allowing Josh Allen to throw for 256 yards, three touchdowns and a career-best 117.7 quarterback rating. This came against a Bills offense that hadn't even managed 300 yards of total offense in two of its previous three games. Elsewhere, the Dolphins running game continues to be stuck in the mud. Kalen Ballage finished with 9 yards on nine carries and hasn't done much to endear himself since Kenyan Drake was traded and Mark Walton was hit with a suspension. Everyone in Miami is on a tryout, and Ballage's isn't going very well right now.

RANK 30 GIANTS (2-8) Previous rank: No. 30



Saquon Barkley isn't right. Look no further than the Giants' most recent game, in which the dynamic running back was held to 1 pitiful yard on 13 carries and struggled mightily in pass protection in a humbling loss to the Jets. The difference between pre-injury Barkley and post-injury Barkley has been stark: Barkley averaged 6.4 yards per carry in the season's first three games prior to suffering a high ankle sprain, and he's averaged 2.6 yards per carry since returning to the lineup in Week 7. The bye week was filled with columns and talking-head segments questioning whether Barkley should be shut down for the rest of the season, with the Giants out of contention in the NFC. Both Barkley and Giants coach Pat Shurmur dismissed that possibility, but we'll see if player and/or team undergoes a change of heart if the struggles continue into the season's punishing final weeks.

RANK 31 REDSKINS (1-9) Previous rank: No. 31



Let's start with the positive. The Redskins scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter against the Jets, ending a streak of 16 quarters without reaching the end zone. That's good! Unfortunately, Washington was trailing 34-3 before those touchdowns, your classic lipstick-on-a-pig scenario. That's bad! It was another day of growing pains for rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who often looked confused by what veteran Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams was throwing his way. Haskins was sacked six times, three of them by Jets super safety Jamal Adams, and he didn't have much help from a ground game that averaged just 2.7 yards per carry. Bill Callahan has been extremely committed to the run since taking over as interim head coach, but the Redskins attack is struggle to find a balance that keeps the opponent off-kilter. Haskins gets another crack at his first career win next week against the Lions.

RANK 32 BENGALS (0-10) Previous rank: No. 32



The Bengals will need a win to escape the bottom of the Power Rankings. After Sunday's 17-10 loss to the Raiders, Cincinnati has just six chances left to avoid becoming the third team in NFL history to go 0-16. The setback in Oakland is especially frustrating because the defense -- ranked dead last in the NFL entering Week 11 -- delivered its best performance of the year. The 17 points were the fewest scored by a Bengals opponent this season, but it was still too high a number for an offense that has not improved a lick since Ryan Finley replaced Andy Dalton two weeks ago. The continued absence of A.J. Green (it already feels like we've seen the last of Green, who is in the last year of his current contract, in a Bengals uniform) is a major detriment, but the whole unit needs an overhaul in the offseason. The Bengals' to-do list will be mighty come Jan. 1.

Follow Dan Hanzus on Twitter @DanHanzus.