NFL Power Rankings: Falcons up, Jags down entering playoffs

The newly finished season was wild for the Texans, who uncovered the most exciting player to enter the NFL in years, while also enduring multiple key injuries en route to a dismal 4-12 season. The offseason, despite being two days old, has already been as noteworthy. Bill O'Brien made waves in reportedly letting it be known to ownership that he can't work with the GM. Then Rick Smith, who has been Houston's general manager since 2006, announced he would be taking a leave of absence to tend to his wife, who is battling cancer. Again, this is all in the last couple of days. We wish the Smiths the best. And, as my colleague Michael Silver put it (paraphrasing), O'Brien and Smith are two talented people who are good at their jobs, but don't necessarily work well together. Underneath all the happenings, humming in the background, is the treadmill -- with members of the Texans' nucleus getting healthier every day. This group, when healthy, will fly up the rankings faster than any other team, including the one 200 miles up Interstate 45.