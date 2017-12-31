Jarvis Landry, Kenyan Drake ejected after fracas

With the Bills on the precipice of their first playoff appearance since 1999, an unnecessary fracas broke out on the goal line in Miami on Sunday.

As a result, two Miami Dolphins -- receiver Jarvis Landry and running back Kenyan Drake -- were ejected from the game.

Landry caught a shovel pass from quarterback David Fales at the Buffalo 2 with 6:16 left to play and turned upfield, meeting a wall of defenders while barely getting into the end zone. After breaking the plane with the ball, Landry was driven back by a group of Bills defenders when the fracas broke out.

Drake ended up on the bottom of a pile while the conflict continued, eventually emerging with a Bills helmet in hand, which he flung up field. After review, the touchdown was confirmed, but Landry and Drake were both ejected from the game.

Buffalo exited with a 22-16 win.