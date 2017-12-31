Houston Texans GM Rick Smith taking leave of absence

The end to Houston's season comes with some serious news.

Texans general manager Rick Smith is taking a leave of absence to tend to his wife, who was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, Smith announced via a statement released by the team.

"Effective immediately, I have chosen to take an extended leave of absence to focus my attention and intention on my wife's complete recovery from her recent diagnosis of breast cancer," Smith said in the statement. "We are faithful and trust in God's promise of healing and wholeness. I am eternally grateful to the McNair family for their unwavering support during this trying time.

"This was an extremely difficult decision for me for make as I love this organization and every member of this team both on and off the field. I remain committed to our quest to bring a championship to the city of Houston, yet my family needs me now and they are my priority."

#Texans coach Bill OâBrien will meet with owner Bob McNair tomorrow to discuss the direction of the personnel department and the process of hiring a GM. A lot to be hammered out, including the list of potential replacements for GM Rick Smith. â Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 31, 2017

Smith has worked for the Texans since 2006, when he became the league's youngest general manager at 36 years old. Houston has gone 92-100 in the regular season and 3-4 in the playoffs, and has won the AFC South four times during his tenure.