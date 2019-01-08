NFL Power Rankings: Colts, Cowboys roll into Divisional Round

Previous rank:*No. 1*

The Saints remain in the top spot, as they should. They're not scared of big Nick energy. Now with that bit of accounting out of the way, it's story time: The other day, while working on my piece about the finalists for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2019, your friendly writer popped on the 1987 NFC wild-card game between the Vikings and Saints for background ambiance. (It was either that or "The Meg," a Jason Statham vehicle that delivered in a very Mark Brunell-esque manner.) I watched this game at my dad's as a kid, and I will never forget it. This was New Orleans' first foray into the postseason after 20 years of winless football. You thought Browns fans have had it rough? The Saints went from 1967 to 1986 with nary a winning season, just two 8-8 campaigns to provide (false) hope during that time. Then, in 1987, they went 12-3 and got the city of New Orleans rockin'. The Superdome was a packed house, full of kinetic energy. And the Saints imploded in a 44-10 disaster. Jim Mora's outfit wasn't ready -- jittery on offense, outplayed on defense, devastated. Those Mora-led teams would never get a playoff win, and yet, for decades, they were the greatest this organization had to offer. Eventually, general manger Mickey Loomis, coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees came along to reshape the franchise forever, laying a foundation that isn't easily shaken in large moments or when facing the hottest team. All of which brings us back to the beginning of this blurb: Of Foles, they have no fear.