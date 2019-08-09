NFL offensive engines: Who makes each of the 32 teams go?

"We know what Julio is in this league. We have a very good idea of approximately where he's going to be, which I won't share specifically," Dimitroff said before the Hall of Fame Game last week. "The good thing is we've never been held by our owner to be limiting someone and we're very good with our football players here. We feel very proud of how we approach it. And again, where we approach it with Julio, we look at everything, of course. We believe that he should be the highest-paid player -- sorry, I did not say player -- the highest-paid receiver in the league. And I know he believes that. It's just how we're going to approach this and how we're going to get it done. I believe it's right around the corner, but I don't know when it is."