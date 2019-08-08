Browns trade Duke Johnson to Texans for 2020 pick

Duke Johnson got his wish.

The Browns traded the veteran running back to the Texans, the team announced Thursday. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Houston will send Cleveland a fourth-rounder in the 2020 draft that can become a third-rounder if Johnson is active for 10 games, per a source.

Terms were set by Browns general manager John Dorsey and Texans coach Bill O'Brien, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. (Houston remains without a GM.)

The move closes a controversial chapter for Johnson that saw him at odds with the Browns' front office (and starting quarterback baker Mayfield) for the better part of the offseason. Johnson, who's been participating in training camp, has been lobbying for a trade for months in light of the team's acquisition of running back Kareem Hunt in February.

Johnson's public stance drew the ire of Mayfield, who directed some pointed words toward his then-teammate.

Joining the Texans should afford Johnson the opportunity he craves. His all-purpose skill set figures to play well alongside feature back Lamar Miller. Johnson will also see an uptick in carries, assuming he becomes the clear-cut No. 2 option. The fifth-year back ran the ball just 40 times last year, a career low, despite averaging 5.0 yards per carry.

His role steadily diminished as Cleveland initially prioritized Carlos Hyde and then rookie Nick Chubb in its backfield. Johnson's best season came a year earlier when he topped 1,000 yards from scrimmage, scored seven touchdowns and caught 74 passes, all career highs.

Now he goes to a franchise that finished eighth in the league in rushing last year. Only three NFL teams ran more often than the Texans.

Cleveland now has 10 picks in the 2020 draft, including extra fourth- (potentially third-), sixth- and seventh-rounders, as a result of trades involving Johnson, Jamar Taylor and Corey Coleman.