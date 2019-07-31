Michael Thomas agrees to 5-year, $100M extension

Michael Thomas has received the extension he desired.

The New Orleans Saints star wideout has agreed to a five-year extension worth $100 million on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. Thomas' contract includes $61 million in guarantees, per Rapoport.

The deal makes Thomas the highest-paid receiver in NFL history.

Entering the fourth year of his rookie contract, Thomas didn't report to Saints training camp in order to help speed up the process of a deserved extension. A second-round pick in 2016, Thomas quickly became one of the best receivers in the NFL and his play far exceeded his pay.

Thomas, 26, is coming off a phenomenal year where he set career-highs in receptions (125), yards (1,405), and matched the nine touchdowns he garnered in his rookie season. Helping the Saints reach the NFC Conference Championship game in 2018, Thomas made his first First-Team All-Pro in his third season and will be a viable asset in the twilight of Drew Brees' career and beyond.

