NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 7

SIGNINGS
- TE Dawson Knox extended through 2026 season, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
INJURIES
- OL Tommy Doyle (foot) questionable vs. Rams
- TE Quintin Morris (hamstring) questionable vs. Rams
SIGNINGS
- RB Gerrid Doaks (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Paul Quessenberry (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) is not expected to play Sunday against the Raiders, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported, per sources.
MISCELLANEOUS
- WR Darius Slayton agreed to a pay cut from $2.54 million to $965,000 to remain with the team, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
SIGNINGS
- WR Auden Tate (practice squad)
- TE Dalton Keene (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Reid Sinnett (from practice squad)
- RB La'Mical Perine (from practice squad)
MISCELLANEOUS
- LB T.J. Watt agreed to restructure his contract to create $6.75 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- WR Jaquarii Roberson (practice squad)
INJURIES
- Placed LB Hamilcar Rashed on practice squad/injured list