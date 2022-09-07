NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 7

Around the NFL

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Buffalo Bills
SIGNINGS

  • TE Dawson Knox extended through 2026 season, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.

INJURIES

Houston Texans
SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Los Angeles Chargers
INJURIES

  • CB J.C. Jackson (ankle) is not expected to play Sunday against the Raiders, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported, per sources.
New York Giants
MISCELLANEOUS

  • WR Darius Slayton agreed to a pay cut from $2.54 million to $965,000 to remain with the team, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Philadelphia Eagles
SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Pittsburgh Steelers
MISCELLANEOUS

  • LB T.J. Watt agreed to restructure his contract to create $6.75 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source.

SIGNINGS

INJURIES

news

WR Emmanuel Sanders announces retirement after 12-year career in NFL

Veteran wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders has announced his retirement after 12 seasons in the NFL. The Denver Broncos, with whom Sanders spent six seasons, announced the news Wednesday morning.

news

Dawson Knox, Bills agree to terms on four-year extension through 2026 season

Dawson Knox and the Buffalo Bills agreed to terms on a four-year extension through the 2026 season, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday. Knox, 25, was entering the fourth and final year of his rookie deal.

news

Chargers CB J.C. Jackson not expected to play Week 1 vs. Raiders after recent ankle surgery

J.C. Jackson's status for the Chargers' Week 1 matchup versus the Las Vegas Raiders was already dubious after having surgery on his ankle only a couple weeks ago. And it looks like the tight turnaround is not going to work out for the cornerback.

news

Giants WR Darius Slayton takes pay cut to remain in New York

Darius Slayton took a pay cut to remain with the New York Giants. The receiver dropped his salary from $2.54 million to the league minimum ($965,000), NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo confirmed Wednesday.

news

Bears' Jaylon Johnson: 'I'm already one of the top corners' in NFL

Chicago cornerback Jaylon Johnson heads into the 2022 campaign searching to turn heads. "I'm already one of the top corners," he told the Chicago Sun-Times.

news

Cowboys believe returner KaVontae Turpin can have 'Devin Hester effect'

Dallas special teams coordinator John Fassel lamented this week that KaVontae Turpin showed his dynamic return ability before the club could spring him on unsuspecting opponents in the regular season.

news

Rams RB Cam Akers: 'I know I'm healthy. Everybody else will just get to see' Thursday vs. Bills

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (soft-tissue injury) declared himself fully healthy ahead of Thursday's season-opening kickoff against the Buffalo Bills.

news

Raiders TE Darren Waller (hamstring) ready to play Week 1, not fretting contract situation

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller says he has overcome his hamstring injury and is ready to go Week 1 versus the Los Angeles Chargers -- regardless of his contract situation.

news

'Hard Knocks' Episode 5 recap: Lions will be 'team that can -- and will'

Brendan Walker recaps the season finale of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions."

news

Raiders' Josh McDaniels on facing Chargers' Joey Bosa-Khalil Mack duo: 'No shortcuts around this one'

In his debut as Las Vegas Raiders head coach, Josh McDaniels has the unenviable task of being the first to game plan against the Chargers' new daunting duo of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack .

news

Will Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin play in Week 1? 'I don't think any of us know that yet'

Looking to return from a torn ACL that cut his 2022 season short, Bucs wideout Chris Godwin left his status for Week 1 against the Dallas Cowboys up in the air with recent comments.

