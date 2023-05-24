NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- TE Kaden Smith
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- RB Austin Ekeler’s revised contract includes up to $1 million for total yards (tiers from 1,125 to 1,639), up to to $600,000 for touchdowns (tiers from 10 to 16), and $150,000 for a Pro Bowl selection, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday.
TRY OUTS
- P Matt Araiza is being hosted for a workout on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Araiza, a 2022 sixth-round pick, was waived by the Buffalo Bills last August after he was accused of participating in a gang rape while at San Diego State. The punter did not play last season. The workout comes one week after San Diego State said an internal investigation found no wrongdoing by Araiza in the alleged assault at an off-campus party in October 2021. The San Diego County District Attorney's Office said last December that no charges would be filed against Araiza or any of his former Aztec teammates who were also accused in the reported assault.
- OL D.J. Fluker, who has not played in an NFL game since 2020, is working out for the Eagles today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
INJURIES
- TE Armani Rogers suffered a torn Achilles in Tuesday's practice, an MRI confirmed Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. Rapoport adds that Rogers plans to have surgery next week and is out indefinitely.