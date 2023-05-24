Jets working out ex-Bills punter Matt Araiza

The New York Jets are working out punter Matt Araiza on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Araiza, a 2022 sixth-round pick, was waived by the Buffalo Bills last August after he was accused of participating in a gang rape while at San Diego State. The punter did not play last season.

The workout comes one week after San Diego State said an internal investigation found no wrongdoing by Araiza in the alleged assault at an off-campus party in October 2021. The San Diego County District Attorney's Office said last December that no charges would be filed against Araiza or any of his former Aztec teammates who were also accused in the reported assault.

A civil case against Araiza remains active.

Araiza played three years at San Diego State. In 2021, he was a consensus All-American punter and earned the Ray Guy Award as the nation's top collegiate punter.