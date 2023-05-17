Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 17

Published: May 17, 2023 at 02:59 PM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

SIGNINGS

Houston Texans
Houston Texans

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS

  • WR Josh Downs (third round) signed his rookie contract.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

SIGNINGS

  • LB Willie Taylor III


INJURIES

Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

SIGNINGS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS

  • WR Jordan Addison, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has signed his rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

SIGNINGS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

SIGNINGS


WAIVER CLAIMS


ROSTER CUTS

  • CB Ahkello Witherspoon has been informed of his release, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source. Witherspoon started seven games over the past two years due to injury. The team has since announced the news.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones not worried about handling upcoming contracts for Lamb, Parsons, Diggs

The Cowboys' Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs are among those who will be up for new deals in the next two years. With Dak Prescott also up for a new contract soon, Dallas is facing an expensive couple of offseasons. Cowboys VP Stephen Jones isn't too worried about Dallas' future spending spree.

news

Steelers re-sign veteran QB Mason Rudolph to one-year contract

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Wednesday they had re-signed veteran quarterback Mason Rudolph.

news

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald says OLB David Ojabo (Achilles) is gaining confidence entering Year 2

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald is encouraged by the offseason progress of pass rusher David Ojabo, whose rookie season was marred by an Achilles tear.

news

Brian Schottenheimer wants Cowboys offense to play fast: 'Make everyone cover the entire field'

Cowboys offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer is committed to ensuring speed on offense despite coach Mike McCarthy's desire to the run ball more.

news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow supports OT Jonah Williams after trade request, but 'business is business'

Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams requested a trade following the signing of left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., but QB Joe Burrow says the team loves Williams.

news

RB Christian McCaffrey: Trade to 49ers 'the best thing that ever happened to me'

RB Christian McCaffrey confessed his initial reaction to being traded from Carolina to San Francisco was anger, but now that feeling has changed. "In hindsight, I firmly believe it's the best thing that ever happened to me," McCaffrey said.

news

Packers OC Adam Stenavich on playbook with QB Jordan Love: 'Pretty much all of it's on the table'

As the Packers make a monumental change from future Hall of Famer Aaron Rodgers to 2020 first-rounder Jordan Love, there will surely be a new look, but offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said the entirety of the Green Bay playbook will be opened up.

news

Titans WR Treylon Burks 'in a good place' heading into Year 2 after pressure-filled rookie season

After a rookie season marked by persistent injuries and pressure to replace A.J. Brown, Titans WR Treylon Burks feels he's "in a good place" heading into Year 2 and a possible leadership role.

news

Joe Burrow involved in contract extension talks with Bengals: 'I'm pretty clear on what I want'

Negotiations between the Bengals and Joe Burrow on a long-term extension with the franchise are underway, and Burrow said he's actively taking part in the process, even if he's keeping hushed on some of the details of that effort.

news

Davante Adams: All-Pro season with Raiders 'meant a lot' but focus remains on winning Super Bowl

Davante Adams spoke openly about how important a 2022 All-Pro nod was following his first season without QB Aaron Rodgers, but the Raiders WR is now focused on winning a Super Bowl with Jimmy Garoppolo.

news

