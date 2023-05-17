NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, May 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- TE Tucker Kraft (third round) signed his rookie deal.
- P Daniel Whelan
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- WR Josh Downs (third round) signed his rookie contract.
SIGNINGS
- LB Willie Taylor III
INJURIES
- WR Jaylon Moore has been placed on injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
SIGNINGS
- WR Jordan Addison, the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has signed his rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- QB Jake Haener
- OT Scott Lashley
SIGNINGS
- QB Mason Rudolph: The former third-round pick re-signed a one-year deal.
- WR Hakeem Butler
- CB Luq Barcoo
WAIVER CLAIMS
- DE Manny Jones, from Arizona.
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Ahkello Witherspoon has been informed of his release, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source. Witherspoon started seven games over the past two years due to injury. The team has since announced the news.