NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 8

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Chosen Anderson was released Wednesday, the team announced. Anderson's release was initially reported Monday.
COACHING NEWS
- Chuck Smith has been named the Ravens' new outside linebackers coach. Smith, a second-round draft pick by Atlanta in 1992 who is nicknamed Dr. Rush, spent nine years as a defensive end in the NFL.
OTHER NEWS
- OT Taylor Moton had his contract restructured to clear salary cap space, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
ROSTER CUTS
- CB Shaquill Griffin is being released by the Jaguars and will save the team $13.14 million on the salary cap ahead of the new league year kicking off on March 15.
SIGNINGS
- LB Jarrad Davis
OTHER NEWS
- TE C.J. Uzomah converted $4.5 million of his salary into a bonus that is clearing $3.6 million in cap space for the team, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.