NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 8

Published: Mar 08, 2023 at 01:10 PM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

ROSTER CUTS

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

COACHING NEWS

  • Chuck Smith has been named the Ravens' new outside linebackers coach. Smith, a second-round draft pick by Atlanta in 1992 who is nicknamed Dr. Rush, spent nine years as a defensive end in the NFL.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

OTHER NEWS

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions

SIGNINGS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

ROSTER CUTS

  • CB Shaquill Griffin is being released by the Jaguars and will save the team $13.14 million on the salary cap ahead of the new league year kicking off on March 15.
New York Giants
New York Giants

SIGNINGS

New York Jets
New York Jets

OTHER NEWS

  • TE C.J. Uzomah converted $4.5 million of his salary into a bonus that is clearing $3.6 million in cap space for the team, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.

