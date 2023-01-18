NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 18

Around the NFL

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-13-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Cardinals are interviewing Vance Joseph, their defensive coordinator, for the head coach position on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Falcons are interviewing Vic Fangio for their vacant defensive coordinator position on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 13-3-0

INJURIES

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 12-4-0

INJURIES

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 14-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) will not practice Wednesday, the second day in a row he is a DNP.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 9-8-0

OTHER NEWS

  • Pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell informed the Jets and Commanders that he's declining interview requests for their open offensive coordinator positions, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2022 · 8-9-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Patriots have requested permission to interview Keenan McCardell, the Vikings' wide receivers coach, for their vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
  • The Patriots are interviewing Nick Caley, their tight ends coach, for the offensive coordinator position today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Jets are interviewing Nathaniel Hackett, the former Broncos head coach, for their offensive coordinator position on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 14-3-0

SIGNINGS

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 8-8-1

COACHING INTERVIEWS

  • The Commanders are interviewing Ken Zampese, their quarterbacks coach, for the offensive coordinator position on Wednesday.

