NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Cardinals are interviewing Vance Joseph, their defensive coordinator, for the head coach position on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Falcons are interviewing Vic Fangio for their vacant defensive coordinator position on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- QB Josh Allen (right elbow) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice estimation.
- WR Isaiah Mckenzie (hamstring) full
- DT DaQuan Jones (calf) limited
- DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder) limited
- CB Cam Lewis (forearm) full
- CB Dane Jackson (knee) limited
- S Jordan Poyer (knee) limited
INJURIES
- G Alex Cappa (ankle) did not practice on Wednesday
- OT Jonah Williams (knee) did not practice Wednesday.
INJURIES
- WR Mecole Hardman (pelvis) will not practice Wednesday, the second day in a row he is a DNP.
OTHER NEWS
- Pass game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell informed the Jets and Commanders that he's declining interview requests for their open offensive coordinator positions, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Patriots have requested permission to interview Keenan McCardell, the Vikings' wide receivers coach, for their vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- The Patriots are interviewing Nick Caley, their tight ends coach, for the offensive coordinator position today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Jets are interviewing Nathaniel Hackett, the former Broncos head coach, for their offensive coordinator position on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
SIGNINGS
- DB Tristin McCollum signed to a reserve/futures contract
COACHING INTERVIEWS
- The Commanders are interviewing Ken Zampese, their quarterbacks coach, for the offensive coordinator position on Wednesday.