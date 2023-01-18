Around the NFL

Jets interviewing former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for offensive coordinator job

Published: Jan 18, 2023 at 12:43 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Nathaniel Hackett's unemployment may not last long.

The former Broncos coach is interviewing with the New York Jets for their open offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

After being fired before the end of his first season, Hackett is throwing his hat directly back into the coaching ring as an assistant. New York could be an ideal fit for the coordinator, who rose to prominence as an offensive coordinator in Green Bay under head coach Matt LaFleur. With Aaron Rodgers at the controls, LaFleur, Hackett and the rest of the offensive staff oversaw an offense that finished in the top 10 in total yards per game in 2020 and 2021, leading the Broncos to hire Hackett as head coach in 2022.

Related Links

Denver didn't receive a similar return from Hackett in his first and only season. The Broncos appeared disorganized for much of the first half of the 2022 campaign, and the pairing of Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson -- expected to be an explosive partnership capable of propelling Denver into serious contention -- never came close to reaching its potential, limping to a 21st-place finish in yards per game and ranking dead last in scoring.

New York is searching for a replacement for Mike LaFleur, with whom the Jets mutually parted ways after two seasons. Hackett could find his next opportunity by taking over for the younger brother of his former Packers superior.

The Jets mounted quite a turnaround effort in the first half of the 2022 season thanks to an injection of young talent and a defense that proved to be remarkably stingy. However, challenges remain in New York, where the Jets learned they did not have a solution under center in 2022 and are expected to be major players in another offseason that promises to include plenty of quarterback activity across the league.

Should New York hire Hackett and acquire a quality option at quarterback, the Jets could take their next step toward legitimacy in 2023. Hackett could rehabilitate his image as a coach, too.

For now, though, his visit to Florham Park, New Jersey, is just an interview. We'll see if the Jets believe he's part of an answer for their offensive woes.

Related Content

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy, Raiders DC Patrick Graham to lead coaching staffs at 2023 Senior Bowl

The coaches are set for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will lead the American team and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will head the National team.

news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: DeAndre Hopkins' future in Arizona will be evaluated in 'coming weeks'

During Monti Ossenfort's introductory press conference Tuesday, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill noted that DeAndre Hopkins' future would be top of mind once his new GM settles in.

news

Giants preparing to slow 70-sack Eagles defense in Divisional Round matchup

The Giants know their success Saturday night against the Eagles will come down to the trenches and how the offensive line holds up against the NFL's sack leaders.

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on future of OC Byron Leftwich: 'There hasn't been any decision'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff has remained intact, but head coach Todd Bowles made no assurances Tuesday that things would stay that way, though, especially for OC Byron Leftwich. "No, there hasn't been any decision," Bowles answered flatly when asked about Leftwich's status.

news

Ben Johnson informs interested teams he is staying on as Lions offensive coordinator

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson informed interested clubs he will remain on head coach Dan Campbell's squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday night.

news

Titans hiring 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as new general manager

The Tennessee Titans have finalized the hire of San Francisco 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon as their new general manager, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday.

news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I think I can win MVP again in the right situation'

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers isn't ready to make any declarations on his future in Green Bay just yet, but said both sides are taking their time with in regards to what the 2023 season holds.

news

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson: 'Whether it's house money or our money, we're here'

No one expected the Jaguars to be facing the Chiefs in the Divisional Round this weekend. Jacksonville head coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday: "Whether it's house money or our money, we're here."

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 17

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Chargers fire OC Joe Lombardi following playoff collapse vs. Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi on Tuesday, three days after the team's colossal playoff collapse last weekend in Jacksonville, attribution.

news

Browns hiring Jim Schwartz as new defensive coordinator

The Cleveland Browns are hiring Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE