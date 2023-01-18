Jets interviewing former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for offensive coordinator job

Nathaniel Hackett's unemployment may not last long.
The former Broncos coach is interviewing with the New York Jets for their open offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
After being fired before the end of his first season, Hackett is throwing his hat directly back into the coaching ring as an assistant. New York could be an ideal fit for the coordinator, who rose to prominence as an offensive coordinator in Green Bay under head coach Matt LaFleur. With Aaron Rodgers at the controls, LaFleur, Hackett and the rest of the offensive staff oversaw an offense that finished in the top 10 in total yards per game in 2020 and 2021, leading the Broncos to hire Hackett as head coach in 2022.
Denver didn't receive a similar return from Hackett in his first and only season. The Broncos appeared disorganized for much of the first half of the 2022 campaign, and the pairing of Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson -- expected to be an explosive partnership capable of propelling Denver into serious contention -- never came close to reaching its potential, limping to a 21st-place finish in yards per game and ranking dead last in scoring.
New York is searching for a replacement for Mike LaFleur, with whom the Jets mutually parted ways after two seasons. Hackett could find his next opportunity by taking over for the younger brother of his former Packers superior.
The Jets mounted quite a turnaround effort in the first half of the 2022 season thanks to an injection of young talent and a defense that proved to be remarkably stingy. However, challenges remain in New York, where the Jets learned they did not have a solution under center in 2022 and are expected to be major players in another offseason that promises to include plenty of quarterback activity across the league.
Should New York hire Hackett and acquire a quality option at quarterback, the Jets could take their next step toward legitimacy in 2023. Hackett could rehabilitate his image as a coach, too.
For now, though, his visit to Florham Park, New Jersey, is just an interview. We'll see if the Jets believe he's part of an answer for their offensive woes.