Jets interviewing former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for offensive coordinator job

Denver didn't receive a similar return from Hackett in his first and only season. The Broncos appeared disorganized for much of the first half of the 2022 campaign, and the pairing of Hackett and quarterback Russell Wilson -- expected to be an explosive partnership capable of propelling Denver into serious contention -- never came close to reaching its potential, limping to a 21st-place finish in yards per game and ranking dead last in scoring.

New York is searching for a replacement for Mike LaFleur, with whom the Jets mutually parted ways after two seasons. Hackett could find his next opportunity by taking over for the younger brother of his former Packers superior.

The Jets mounted quite a turnaround effort in the first half of the 2022 season thanks to an injection of young talent and a defense that proved to be remarkably stingy. However, challenges remain in New York, where the Jets learned they did not have a solution under center in 2022 and are expected to be major players in another offseason that promises to include plenty of quarterback activity across the league.

Should New York hire Hackett and acquire a quality option at quarterback, the Jets could take their next step toward legitimacy in 2023. Hackett could rehabilitate his image as a coach, too.