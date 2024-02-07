 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 7

Published: Feb 07, 2024 at 03:32 PM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 12-5-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Cowboys have interviewed former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan for their defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Kansas City Chiefs
2023 · 11-6-0

OTHER NEWS

  • CB L'Jarius Sneed missed practice earlier this week because of the birth of his daughter, NFL Network Insider James Palmer reported.
New England Patriots
2023 · 4-13-0

FRONT OFFICE NEWS

  • The Patriots are expected to hire Alonzo Highsmith as a senior personnel executive, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Highsmith was previously the general manager for the University of Miami.
New York Giants
2023 · 6-11-0

COACHING NEWS

  • Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka had assistant head coach added to his role.
  • Quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney will also be the offensive passing game coordinator.
  • Secondary coach Jerome Henderson will also be the defensive passing game coordinator.
  • Charlie Bullen has been hired as outside linebackers coach.
  • Zak Kuhr has been hired as a defensive assistant.


Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-13-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Commanders requested to interview Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells for their offensive line coach position, but Dallas blocked the interview request, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

