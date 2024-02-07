NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
COACHING NEWS
- The Cowboys have interviewed former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan for their defensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
OTHER NEWS
- CB L'Jarius Sneed missed practice earlier this week because of the birth of his daughter, NFL Network Insider James Palmer reported.
FRONT OFFICE NEWS
- The Patriots are expected to hire Alonzo Highsmith as a senior personnel executive, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Highsmith was previously the general manager for the University of Miami.
COACHING NEWS
- Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka had assistant head coach added to his role.
- Quarterbacks coach Shea Tierney will also be the offensive passing game coordinator.
- Secondary coach Jerome Henderson will also be the defensive passing game coordinator.
- Charlie Bullen has been hired as outside linebackers coach.
- Zak Kuhr has been hired as a defensive assistant.
COACHING NEWS
- The Commanders requested to interview Cowboys tight ends coach Lunda Wells for their offensive line coach position, but Dallas blocked the interview request, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.