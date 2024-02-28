NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
SIGNINGS
- QB Jake Browning has been issued a tender which assures the team will retain exclusive rights for the 2024 season, the Bengals announced. As an exclusive-rights player, Browning has the option of signing the tender offer or negotiating a longer-term deal with the club.
- LS Cal Adomitis was issued an exclusive-rights tender.
CONTRACT RESTRUCTURES
- CB Denzel Ward's contract was restructured to clear $11.359 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
ROSTER CUTS
- TE Sammis Reyes waived
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling is being released, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
CONTRACT RESTRUCTURES
- C Cesar Ruiz had a conversion done to his roster bonus to clear up $6.4 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.