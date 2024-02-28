 Skip to main content
News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 28

Published: Feb 28, 2024 at 08:21 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

  • NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

SIGNINGS

  • QB ﻿﻿Jake Browning﻿﻿ has been issued a tender which assures the team will retain exclusive rights for the 2024 season, the Bengals announced. As an exclusive-rights player, Browning has the option of signing the tender offer or negotiating a longer-term deal with the club.
  • LS ﻿﻿Cal Adomitis﻿﻿ was issued an exclusive-rights tender.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

CONTRACT RESTRUCTURES

  • CB Denzel Ward's contract was restructured to clear $11.359 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

ROSTER CUTS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

ROSTER CUTS

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

CONTRACT RESTRUCTURES

  • C Cesar Ruiz had a conversion done to his roster bonus to clear up $6.4 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

