NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 5

Published: Apr 05, 2023 at 11:22 AM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

VISITS

  • UAB RB DeWayne McBride is visiting the Ravens on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
  • TCU WR Quentin Johnston is set for a Top 30 visit in Baltimore on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears

VISITS

  • Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks will be in Chicago on Thursday on a Top 30 visit, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
  • Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson is on a Top 30 visit with the Bears today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

VISITS

  • TCU WR Quentin Johnston visited the Cowboys on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
  • Liberty OLB Durrell Johnson is visiting Dallas today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers

VISITS

  • Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks is in Green Bay today on a Top 30 visit, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans

VISITS

  • Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson visited Houston on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

SIGNINGS

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

VISITS

  • TCU WR Quentin Johnston spent Monday visiting the Chiefs on a Top 30 visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

VISITS

  • UAB RB DeWayne McBride is visiting the Saints today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

VISITS

  • Florida OL O’Cyrus Torrence is visiting Pittsburgh today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 


COACHING HIRES

  • Glenn Thomas has been named an offensive assistant coach on Mike Tomlin's staff, the team announced.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers

COACHING HIRES

  • David Raih has been named as an offensive analyst.
  • Jordan Somerville has been named an assistant quarterbacks coach.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

VISITS

  • Florida OL O’Cyrus Torrence is set to visit the Commanders this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.

