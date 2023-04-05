NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
VISITS
- UAB RB DeWayne McBride is visiting the Ravens on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
- TCU WR Quentin Johnston is set for a Top 30 visit in Baltimore on Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks will be in Chicago on Thursday on a Top 30 visit, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
- Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson is on a Top 30 visit with the Bears today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- TCU WR Quentin Johnston visited the Cowboys on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
- Liberty OLB Durrell Johnson is visiting Dallas today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Virginia WR Dontayvion Wicks is in Green Bay today on a Top 30 visit, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Texas Tech pass rusher Tyree Wilson visited Houston on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- TCU WR Quentin Johnston spent Monday visiting the Chiefs on a Top 30 visit, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
VISITS
- UAB RB DeWayne McBride is visiting the Saints today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
VISITS
- Florida OL O’Cyrus Torrence is visiting Pittsburgh today, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
COACHING HIRES
- Glenn Thomas has been named an offensive assistant coach on Mike Tomlin's staff, the team announced.
COACHING HIRES
- David Raih has been named as an offensive analyst.
- Jordan Somerville has been named an assistant quarterbacks coach.
VISITS
- Florida OL O’Cyrus Torrence is set to visit the Commanders this week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.