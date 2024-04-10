NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
VISITS
- Kansas pass rusher Austin Booker is visiting the Panthers on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- LB Josh Allen has agreed to a new five-year, $150 million contract that includes $88 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. The Jaguars had placed the franchise tag on Allen before agreeing to a new deal.
OTHER NEWS
- The Chiefs hosted the team's annual 'local pro day," which featured 33 area prospects at their facility for an organized workout.
VISITS
- Kansas pass rusher Austin Booker is scheduled to visit Miami next week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
VISITS
- LSU QB Jayden Daniels is scheduled to visit the Giants on Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- LSU QB Jayden Daniels is scheduled to visit the Commanders next Monday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
- North Carolina QB Drake Maye is set to visit Washington on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week, per Rapoport.
- Kansas pass rusher Austin Booker is scheduled to visit Washington next week, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.