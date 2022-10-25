Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 25

Published: Oct 25, 2022 at 01:38 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 2-5-0

INJURIES

  • DE Henry Anderson has been placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.

SIGNINGS

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2022 · 3-4-0

INJURIES

  • G Lucas Patrick (toe) is still being evaluated for his injury after Monday's game, per head coach Matt Eberflus.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2022 · 5-2-0

TRADES

  • DT Johnathan Hankins is being traded to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Dallas is receiving a 2024 seventh-round pick from Las Vegas, Pelissero added.

SIGNINGS

  • DB Kendall Sheffield is expected to sign with the team's practice squad, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 3-3-1

SIGNINGS

ROSTER CUTS

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
2022 · 2-4-0

TRADES

  • DT Johnathan Hankins is being traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Las Vegas is sending a 2024 seventh-round pick to Dallas, Pelissero added.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 2-5-0

INJURIES

  • CB Levi Wallace is being evaluated for a shoulder injury, per head coach Mike Tomlin.
  • CB Josh Jackson could be limited with a groin injury, Tomlin added.
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2022 · 4-2-0

SIGNINGS

  • WR Chris Conley (from Chiefs practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.

Related Content

news

Cowboys acquire DT Johnathan Hankins from Raiders in trade

The Cowboys are acquiring defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2023 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

news

NFL says officials did not ask Bucs WR Mike Evans for autograph after concluding review of interaction

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the two game officials seen with Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did not ask for an autograph following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

news

Sean McVay recalls reaction to 49ers' McCaffrey trade: 'Oh, (expletive). They're getting another great player?'

Rams coach Sean McVay reacts to last week's trade of Christian McCaffrey to the rival San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 8 matchup.

news

Bill Belichick on some Patriots players unaware of planned QB rotation vs. Bears: 'There was no lack of communication'

The Patriots Monday night's blowout loss to the Bears featured an early QB change of Bailey Zappe over Mac Jones, one that surprised the rest of the locker room.

news

Justin Fields' designed runs brought 'whole different element' to Bears offense in blowout over Patriots

The Chicago Bears used their mini-bye to rework the offensive game plan, and it paid off as quarterback Justin Fields led the rushing attack with 82 yards in a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots.

news

Bill Belichick's plan to play Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe goes awry in Patriots' Monday night loss to Bears

New England head coach Bill Belichick denied Mac Jones was benched for a poor performance on Monday, saying it was part of the plan before the game to play Jones and Bailey Zappe.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Bears' win over Patriots on Monday

Quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago rushing offense keyed the Bears' lopsided win over the Patriots on Monday night.

news

Jaguars trading James Robinson to RB-needy Jets in exchange for draft pick

The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jaguars in exchange for draft pick compensation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) day to day, FB Kyle Juszczyk undergoes finger surgery

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury and fullback Kyle Juszczyk underwent finger surgery and is expected to miss some time, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

news

Week 7 Monday night inactives: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at New England Patriots "Monday Night Football" game.

news

QB Mac Jones expected to start for Patriots vs. Bears on Monday night

After missing three games due to a high right ankle sprain, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to start Monday night's game against the visiting Chicago Bears, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

