NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- DE Henry Anderson has been placed on the reserve/non-football injury list.
SIGNINGS
- DB Tae Hayes (active roster)
- DT Phil Hoskins (practice squad)
INJURIES
- G Lucas Patrick (toe) is still being evaluated for his injury after Monday's game, per head coach Matt Eberflus.
TRADES
- DT Johnathan Hankins is being traded to the Cowboys in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Dallas is receiving a 2024 seventh-round pick from Las Vegas, Pelissero added.
SIGNINGS
- DB Kendall Sheffield is expected to sign with the team's practice squad, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
SIGNINGS
- LB Forrest Rhyne (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- WR De'Michael Harris (practice squad)
TRADES
- DT Johnathan Hankins is being traded to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Las Vegas is sending a 2024 seventh-round pick to Dallas, Pelissero added.
INJURIES
- CB Levi Wallace is being evaluated for a shoulder injury, per head coach Mike Tomlin.
- CB Josh Jackson could be limited with a groin injury, Tomlin added.
SIGNINGS
- WR Chris Conley (from Chiefs practice squad), per NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo.