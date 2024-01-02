News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 2

Published: Jan 02, 2024 at 02:21 PM Updated: Jan 02, 2024 at 02:33 PM
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 11-5-0

VISITS

  • OT La’el Collins is traveling to Dallas to work out for the Cowboys, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 11-5-0

ROSTER CUTS

  •  DL Isaiah Buggs is being waived, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 9-7-0

INJURIES


SIGNINGS

New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 6-10-0

ROSTER CUTS

  • RB Dalvin Cook and the Jets mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

