NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Jan. 2

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
VISITS
- OT La’el Collins is traveling to Dallas to work out for the Cowboys, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Isaiah Buggs is being waived, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
INJURIES
- DL Henry Mondeaux was placed on the practice squad injured reserve.
SIGNINGS
- OL Chandler Brewer (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Dalvin Cook and the Jets mutually agreed to part ways, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.