NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 27

- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
SIGNINGS
- DT Justin Madubuike is likely to receive the franchise tag if a long-term extension is not reached by next Tuesday's deadline, general manager Eric DeCosta told reporters at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. "I probably will, yes," DeCosta said when asked about tagging Madubuike sans an extension. The tag would be $22.1 million for the upcoming season.
COACHING NEWS
- The Bengals announced the hiring of three assistant coaches: Jordan Salkin (offensive assistant), Ronnie Regula (defensive assistant) and Ben Jacobs (special teams assistant).
OTHER NEWS
- Head coach Sean Payton told reporters at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine that a decision on QB Russell Wilson's future would come sometime in the next two weeks. Wilson was benched to end the 2023 season.
SIGNINGS
- Broncos general manager George Paton told reporters at the combine that the team will look into getting a long-term deal with CB Pat Surtain II done, adding that picking up his fifth-year rookie option is all but guaranteed to happen.
INJURIES
- QB Daniel Jones (ACL) has begun throwing from a stationary position and there is "some talk" he'll be able to do 7-on-7 and other individual drills in the spring, general manager Joe Schoen said Tuesday from the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. Schoen added he expects Jones to be ready for the start of training camp.
ROSTER CUTS
- OLB Shaq Barrett is being released, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.