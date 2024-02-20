NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
RETIREMENTS
- RB Mike Davis, who most recently played for the Ravens in 2022, announced Monday that he was retiring. Davis, who turned 31 on Monday, played for the 49ers, Seahawks, Bears, Panthers, Falcons and Ravens. He rushed for 2,052 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career.
COACHING NEWS
- QB coach Dave Ragone was among the additions announced for the 2024 coaching staff.
RETIREMENTS
- ST Matthew Slater announced his retirement Tuesday following 16 seasons. Slater won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and was selected to 10 Pro Bowls with two first-team All-Pro nods.
SIGNINGS
- RB Tyrion Davis-Price signed a reserve/futures contract, per his agency.
INJURIES
- DL Cameron Heyward on Monday posted a picture on Instagram following an unspecified surgery. "Surgery done finally!!!" Heyward captioned the photo. "Ready to get back to feeling good!"
COACHING NEWS
- John Glenn has been hired as assistant special team coach, finalizing head coach Dan Quinn's 2024 staff, the team announced.