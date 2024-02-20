 Skip to main content
Advertising

News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 20

Published: Feb 20, 2024 at 09:39 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Related Links

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2023 · 13-4-0

RETIREMENTS

  • RB ﻿﻿Mike Davis﻿﻿, who most recently played for the Ravens in 2022, announced Monday that he was retiring. Davis, who turned 31 on Monday, played for the 49ers, Seahawks, Bears, Panthers, Falcons and Ravens. He rushed for 2,052 yards and 14 touchdowns in his career.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2023 · 10-7-0

COACHING NEWS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots
2023 · 4-13-0

RETIREMENTS

  • ST ﻿﻿﻿Matthew Slater﻿﻿﻿ announced his retirement Tuesday following 16 seasons. Slater won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and was selected to 10 Pro Bowls with two first-team All-Pro nods.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 11-6-0

SIGNINGS

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 10-7-0

INJURIES

  • DL ﻿Cameron Heyward﻿ on Monday posted a picture on Instagram following an unspecified surgery. "Surgery done finally!!!" Heyward captioned the photo. "Ready to get back to feeling good!"
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-13-0

COACHING NEWS

  • John Glenn has been hired as assistant special team coach, finalizing head coach Dan Quinn's 2024 staff, the team announced.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Feb. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Feb. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, Feb. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 9

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.