Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 14

Published: Feb 14, 2023 at 06:55 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-13-0

COACHING HIRES

  • Jonathan Gannon, former Eagles defensive coordinator, has been hired as the Cardinals new head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 10-7-0

COACHING HIRES

  • Todd Monken has been hired as the Ravens' new offensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday. 
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING HIRES

  • Jim Caldwell has been hired as a senior assistant to head coach Frank Reich, the team announced Tuesday. Caldwell, 68, was a HC candidate before hiring Frank Reich on Jan. 26.
  • Duce Staley has been hired as Reich's assistant head coach and running backs coach.
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-12-1

COACHING HIRES

  • Shane Steichen has been hired as the Colts' next head coach, the team announced Tuesday. After two seasons as the Eagles offensive coordinator, which culminated in an appearance in Super Bowl LVII, Steichen, 37, takes over a team that is just one year removed from being the league's leading rushing offense.
Las Vegas Raiders
2022 · 6-11-0

ROSTER CUTS

  • QB Derek Carr: The release comes ahead of a Feb. 15 deadline that would have guaranteed $40.4 million in future earnings for Carr under his previous contract. 
New York Giants
2022 · 9-7-1

SIGNINGS

Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-10-0

COACHING HIRES

  • Justin Outten, former Broncos offensive coordinator, is being hired as the new Titans running backs coach/ run game coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. 
Washington Commanders
2022 · 8-8-1

OC INTERVIEWS

  • Greg Roman, former Ravens offensive coordinator, is being interviewed today for Washington's vacant OC job.

Related Content

news

Unhappy Valentine's Day: Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster draws ire of Eagles WR A.J. Brown after James Bradberry tweet

On Tuesday, Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster decided to have a little fun at Eagles CB James Bradberry's expense regarding the Super Bowl LVII holding penalty, sending out this Valentine's Day "card" on Twitter. Philadelphia WR A.J. Brown and some other Eagles responded in kind.

news

Derek Carr released by Raiders after nine seasons

Following nine seasons with the Raiders, Derek Carr is being released by the organization on Tuesday ahead of a Feb. 15 deadline after which $40.4 million in future earnings would have become guaranteed. The quarterback will now become a free agent for the first time in his career.

news

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts not ready to discuss possible long-term deal days after Super Bowl loss

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts might be in line for a lucrative payday soon, but he's just not ready to discuss it. Two days after Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles lost Super Bowl LVII, Hurts was asked about the possibility of signing a long-term deal this offseason. "The thing that I'm most focused on is winning," Hurts said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

news

Cardinals hiring Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as next head coach

The Arizona Cardinals are hiring Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

news

Former Colts interim coach Jeff Saturday thanks team for opportunity after Shane Steichen hiring

Jeff Saturday wants all of Colts Nation -- including those who didn't want him as coach -- to know that he's as supportive of the team as he's always been after Indianapolis hired Shane Steichen as the new head coach.

news

See how some NFL teams are celebrating Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is here, just days after the 2022 season has officially ended, so here is how some teams are celebrating the day of love on social media.

news

Andy Reid hints at OC Eric Bieniemy possibly needing to leave Chiefs to get head coaching job

Does Eric Bieniemy need to leave Andy Reid's giant shadow to land an elusive head-coaching opportunity? In the Super Bowl LVII afterglow, Reid was asked Monday what might be next for Bieniemy.

news

Ravens hire Todd Monken as new offensive coordinator

The Baltimore Ravens have hired Todd Monken as their new offensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.

news

Panthers hire Jim Caldwell as senior assistant, Duce Staley as assistant head coach/RBs coach

Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich continues to add veteran talent to his coaching staff, naming Jim Caldwell as a senior assistant on Tuesday.

news

Tom Brady says he hopes Aaron Rodgers doesn't retire: 'The league needs good quarterbacks'

Tom Brady is a week into his own retirement, so he has thoughts on whether Aaron Rodgers should join him on the other side. On Brady's latest podcast episode, Brady said he hopes Rodgers keeps his career going for now.

news

Indianapolis Colts hire Eagles OC Shane Steichen as new head coach

The Colts are turning to another Eagles offensive coordinator fresh off a Super Bowl appearance to lead Indianapolis into its next era of football. Shane Steichen was hired as the next Colts head coach on Tuesday.

