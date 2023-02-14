NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Feb. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING HIRES
- Jonathan Gannon, former Eagles defensive coordinator, has been hired as the Cardinals new head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source.
COACHING HIRES
- Todd Monken has been hired as the Ravens' new offensive coordinator, the team announced Tuesday.
COACHING HIRES
- Shane Steichen has been hired as the Colts' next head coach, the team announced Tuesday. After two seasons as the Eagles offensive coordinator, which culminated in an appearance in Super Bowl LVII, Steichen, 37, takes over a team that is just one year removed from being the league's leading rushing offense.
ROSTER CUTS
- QB Derek Carr: The release comes ahead of a Feb. 15 deadline that would have guaranteed $40.4 million in future earnings for Carr under his previous contract.
SIGNINGS
COACHING HIRES
- Justin Outten, former Broncos offensive coordinator, is being hired as the new Titans running backs coach/ run game coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source.
OC INTERVIEWS
- Greg Roman, former Ravens offensive coordinator, is being interviewed today for Washington's vacant OC job.