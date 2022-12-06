NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- DL Michael Dogbe (practice squad)
- LB Blake Lynch (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- WR DeSean Jackson to active roster
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- CB T.J. Carrie to active roster
SIGNINGS
- TE Tanner Hudson (practice squad)
- P Drue Chrisman signed to active roster from practice squad.
ROSTER CUTS
- DT Tyler Shelvin (practice squad)
WAIVER CLAIMS
- QB Baker Mayfield, who was released by the Panthers on Monday, was claimed off waivers, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
INJURIES
- RB Mark Ingram tweaked his knee during Monday night's loss to the Buccaneers, per coach Dennis Allen.
SIGNINGS
- WR Diontae Spencer (practice squad)
- OL Chris Glaser (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- RB Jonathan Ward (practice squad)
- WR Tarik Black (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- DE Janarius Robinson to active roster from injured reserve.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Kawaan Baker (practice squad)
- DT Anthony Rush (practice squad)
- CB Javelin Guidry (practice squad)
- S Andre Chachere waived
INJURIES
- DE Robert Quinn was placed on injured reserve.
INJURIES
- OT Chukwuma Okorafor (shoulder) may be limited early this week, per head coach Mike Tomlin.
- OLB T.J. Watt (ribs) may be limited early in the week, per Tomlin.
- DT Larry Ogunjobi (toe) may be limited early in the week, per Tomlin.
SIGNINGS
- QB Josh Johnson: The veteran signed a one-year deal following quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's suffering a broken foot that will require season-ending surgery. Brock Purdy and Garoppolo were the only quarterbacks on the 49ers roster for the Week 13 matchup. The team also has Jacob Eason on their practice squad.
SIGNINGS
- RB Wayne Gallman was signed to the practice squad, Rapoport reported, per a source.
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Jaelon Darden waived
- OT Dylan Cook (practice squad)
- DB Ryan Smith (practice squad)
FRONT OFFICE MOVES
- The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson Tuesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the news. Titans vice president of player personnel, Ryan Cowden, will take over Robinson's duties.
SIGNINGS
- CB John Reid, from Atlanta's practice squad.
- K Caleb Shudak (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- FB Tory Carter waived
- OLB Sam Okuayinonu waived
- OL Eric Smith (practice squad)
- LB Wyatt Ray (practice squad)