NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 6

Published: Dec 06, 2022 at 03:23 PM
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
2022 · 4-8-0

SIGNINGS

Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 8-4-0

SIGNINGS

Buffalo Bills
2022 · 9-3-0

ROSTER CUTS

Carolina Panthers
2022 · 4-8-0

SIGNINGS

Cincinnati Bengals
2022 · 8-4-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 3-9-0

WAIVER CLAIMS

New Orleans Saints
2022 · 4-9-0

INJURIES

  • RB Mark Ingram tweaked his knee during Monday night's loss to the Buccaneers, per coach Dennis Allen.
New York Jets
2022 · 7-5-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 11-1-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


INJURIES

Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 5-7-0

INJURIES

  • OT Chukwuma Okorafor (shoulder) may be limited early this week, per head coach Mike Tomlin.
  • OLB T.J. Watt (ribs) may be limited early in the week, per Tomlin.
  • DT Larry Ogunjobi (toe) may be limited early in the week, per Tomlin.
San Francisco 49ers
2022 · 8-4-0

SIGNINGS

Seattle Seahawks
2022 · 7-5-0

SIGNINGS

  • RB Wayne Gallman was signed to the practice squad, Rapoport reported, per a source.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 6-6-0

ROSTER CUTS

Tennessee Titans
2022 · 7-5-0

FRONT OFFICE MOVES

  • The Tennessee Titans fired general manager Jon Robinson Tuesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported per sources informed of the situation. The team later confirmed the news. Titans vice president of player personnel, Ryan Cowden, will take over Robinson's duties.


SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


