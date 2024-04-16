NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
VISITS
- OL Bayron Matos has a pre-draft visit with the Bengals on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
RETIREMENTS
- WR Rashard Higgins and LB Christian Kirksey will sign one-day contracts on Tuesday and retire as members of the Cleveland Browns, the team announced.
INJURIES
- RB Nick Chubb, who suffered a significant knee injury during the 2023 season, is "attacking is rehab every day," per head coach Kevin Stefanski.
- RB Nyheim Hines (torn ACL) is still rehabbing and the team is "not sure" when he will be ready to practice, per Stefanski.
OTHER NEWS
- WR Courtland Sutton did not report Monday for voluntary workouts as he seeks a new contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
VISITS
- DT Jordan Miller of SMU is being hosted by the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
COACHING NEWS
- The Colts have announced Joe Hastings as senior assistant special teams coach and Brent Stockstill as defensive assistant.
INJURIES
- QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) told reporters on Tuesday that he did not feel fully healthy until March. "When March hit, I felt really good, like lifting and doing everything like totally normal ... but until March, I'd say that's when I started to feel like 100%, do stuff that I normally do," said Lawrence.
VISITS
- DT Kris Jenkins and LB Junior Colson of Michigan are being hosted by the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
VISITS
- DT Pheldarius Payne of Virginia Tech is being hosted by the Giants, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
VISITS
- LB Trevin Wallace of Kentucky will be visiting the 49ers on Tuesday and Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- S Tykee Smith of Georgia is visiting the Buccaneers on Tuesday, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported.
VISITS
- QBs Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy are visiting the Commanders on Tuesday and are expected to meet with Adam Peters and Dan Quinn, among others, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Managing Partner Josh Harris will also be in attendance, as he continues to observe and support new Washington leadership, Rapoport added.
- Edge Chop Robinson of Penn State will be visiting the Commanders on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
- Edge Jalyx Hunt of Houston Christian will visit the Commanders on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.