News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 16

Published: Apr 16, 2024 at 11:54 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 9-8-0

VISITS

  • OL Bayron Matos has a pre-draft visit with the Bengals on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 11-6-0

RETIREMENTS


INJURIES

  • RB Nick Chubb, who suffered a significant knee injury during the 2023 season, is "attacking is rehab every day," per head coach Kevin Stefanski.
  • RB Nyheim Hines (torn ACL) is still rehabbing and the team is "not sure" when he will be ready to practice, per Stefanski.
Denver Broncos
2023 · 8-9-0

OTHER NEWS


VISITS

  • DT Jordan Miller of SMU is being hosted by the Broncos, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 9-8-0

COACHING NEWS

  • The Colts have announced Joe Hastings as senior assistant special teams coach and Brent Stockstill as defensive assistant.
Jacksonville Jaguars
2023 · 9-8-0

INJURIES

  • QB Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) told reporters on Tuesday that he did not feel fully healthy until March. "When March hit, I felt really good, like lifting and doing everything like totally normal ... but until March, I'd say that's when I started to feel like 100%, do stuff that I normally do," said Lawrence.
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 5-12-0

VISITS

  • DT Kris Jenkins and LB Junior Colson of Michigan are being hosted by the Chargers, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
New York Giants
2023 · 6-11-0

VISITS

  • DT Pheldarius Payne of Virginia Tech is being hosted by the Giants,  NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
San Francisco 49ers
2023 · 12-5-0

VISITS

  • LB Trevin Wallace of Kentucky will be visiting the 49ers on Tuesday and Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2023 · 9-8-0

VISITS

  • S Tykee Smith of Georgia is visiting the Buccaneers on Tuesday, NFL Network Ian Rapoport reported.
Washington Commanders
2023 · 4-13-0

VISITS

  • QBs Drake MayeJayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy are visiting the Commanders on Tuesday and are expected to meet with Adam Peters and Dan Quinn, among others, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Managing Partner Josh Harris will also be in attendance, as he continues to observe and support new Washington leadership, Rapoport added.
  • Edge Chop Robinson of Penn State will be visiting the Commanders on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
  • Edge Jalyx Hunt of Houston Christian will visit the Commanders on Tuesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

