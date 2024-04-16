 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Colts' Shane Steichen: QB Anthony Richardson 'in a really good spot' months after shoulder surgery

Published: Apr 16, 2024 at 02:37 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

One week ago, Anthony Richardson stated he's "on a mission" to get back to playing football.

For those seeking a sitrep, Colts coach Shane Steichen obliged Tuesday.

"He's in a really good spot," Steichen said of Richardson. "Had really good discussions that I'll obviously keep private, but he's in a really good spot. Shoulder is feeling good. Should be good to go for practices like we talked about earlier. He'll be out there throwing, but we'll limit. We'll obviously monitor it, makes sure we're smart with that, but he's in a really good place."

Related Links

This was the outcome the Colts had in mind when they made the difficult decision to shut down Richardson after one month of remarkably promising play in order for him to undergo surgery. The eye was always on the future, and after grinding out the last six and a half months, Richardson is, as Steichen said, in a great place.

Great for April, that is. If the Colts had to play a game today -- well, let's just say it's good that the truly taxing portion doesn't arrive for a few months.

"Oh, yeah. That's true," Steichen said when asked if he'd have to hold Richardson back from exerting himself too much in workouts. "I mean, he's a competitor. I think most guys that are competitors that want to be great are gonna want to push themselves, but again, we're just going to have to monitor it, and we'll go from there."

Still, it's great to have Richardson available to participate with his teammates, especially after surgery relegated him to the background, where he was forced to watch them battle for a playoff spot through the final week of the season. Plus, while the Colts go through the basics -- including, as Steichen said Tuesday, assembling a huddle -- Richardson is able to get into the rhythm of mental preparation a month before he first got his feet wet with Indianapolis last year.

"It's big. It's not new for him, right?" Steichen said. "He's heard the terminology, going through those meetings right now. Just going through it and quizzing, and he's all over it, so he's got a good foundation going into this offseason and going into the season, so it's been good."

Despite Richardson's shoulder injury, it became clear in just one month how bright the Colts' future is with Richardson as their centerpiece. They'll resume their journey with their franchise quarterback now, with the hopes he's sailing smoothly by the time the regular season arrives.

Related Content

news

Dolphins plan to pick up fifth-year options on WR Jaylen Waddle, LB Jaelan Phillips

Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters on Tuesday that the club plans to pick up fifth-year options on 2021 first-round picks Jaylen Waddle and Jaelan Phillips before the May 2 deadline.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Courtland Sutton skipping Broncos' voluntary workouts as WR seeks new contract

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton is skipping the Broncos' voluntary workouts as he seeks a new contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes says he's 'nowhere near' G.O.A.T. status yet: 'You have to build a consistency of a career'

Following the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl titles, debates raged surrounding quarterback Patrick Mahomes' chances of catching Brady as the greatest of all time. However, Mahomes says he's "nowhere near" G.O.A.T. status yet.
news

Buccaneers RB Rachaad White wants to 'make people fear me, make people respect me' in 2024

Entering Year 3 after putting up a career-high 990 yards on 272 carries with six touchdowns last season, Tampa Bay running back Rachaad White believes he's just scratching the surface.
news

Rams WR Puka Nacua still trying to reach Cooper Kupp's expectations: 'He set the standard for us'

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua put up recording-setting numbers in his rookie season, but a standard set by teammate Cooper Kupp, the NFL's most recent triple-crown WR, has the youngster working to grow entering Year 2.
news

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans brushes off rising expectations: 'We're always hunting' 

The Houston Texans went from novelty last offseason to seeing expectations soaring in 2024 that they can compete for the AFC crown. Head coach DeMeco Ryans dismissed that the expectations change coaches' or players' approach one iota on Monday.
news

Rams LB Ernest Jones 'excited about the challenge without' Aaron Donald

It's altogether unlikely the Los Angeles Rams will ever truly fill the cleats of Aaron Donald -- and they certainly cannot be expected to do so in one offseason's worth of time. Nonetheless, Rams veteran linebacker Ernest Jones is eager to attempt it as L.A. gets to work on its first season without the surefire Hall of Fame defensive lineman since 2013.
news

While you were sleeping: Texans QB C.J. Stroud 'was actually asleep' when Stefon Diggs news broke

Unsurprisingly, Texans QB C.J. Stroud is excited about the addition of Stefon Diggs to the WR room: "Just really excited to get to work with him"
news

Raiders' Maxx Crosby healthy again: 'I'm feeling better than I ever have'

Las Vegas Raiders star edge rusher Maxx Crosby told reporters on Monday that he's fully recovered from last year's knee issues and that he's "feeling better than I ever have."
news

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson believes low hits 'something the league needs' to look into

Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson has spent the past five months thinking about the season-ending knee injury he suffered late in the 2023 season. His takeaway: Vulnerable offensive players are not protected the way they need to be.