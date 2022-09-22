NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 22

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- WR Gabe Davis told reporters he expects to play Sunday against the Dolphins. Davis missed Week 2 due to an ankle injury.
- DT Jordan Phillips (hamstring) DNP
- CB Dane Jackson (neck) DNP
- S Micah Hyde (neck) DNP
- S Jordan Poyer (foot) DNP
GAMEDAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- LB Micah Parsons is battling a cold and will not practice, per head coach Mike McCarthy.
INJURIES
- WR Jerry Jeudy (rib/shoulder) not practicing, per head coach Nathaniel Hackett.
INJURIES
- DE Mike Danna (calf) will not practice
- K Harrison Butker (ankle) will not practice
SIGNINGS
- TE Kendall Blanton (from Chiefs practice squad), per his agent
- QB Tom Brady told reporters that the bruised ring finger on his throwing hand "feels great."
SIGNINGS
- TE Kevin Rader (from practice squad)
- OLB Wyatt Ray (practice squad)
INJURIES
- OL Jamarco Jones placed on injured reserve.