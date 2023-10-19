NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
OTHER NEWS
- RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring) will play tonight against the Jaguars, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources. Williams, who is listed as questionable and remains on injured reserve, is expected to be activated ahead of Thursday's game, Rapoport added. In two games this season, Williams has 81 total yards and a TD on 29 touches.
SIGNINGS
- DB Mario Goodrich (practice squad)