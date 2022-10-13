NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- DE Khalid Kareem (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- CB Thomas Graham Jr. (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- DL David Moore (from practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Teddy Bridgewater will be back on the practice field Thursday on a limited and non-contact basis, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Bridgewater remains in concussion protocol. If he is cleared to play Sunday against Minnesota, he is expected to back up Skylar Thompson.
INJURIES
- QB Carson Wentz will start tonight against Chicago despite having a biceps tendon strain near his throwing shoulder, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday morning.
- WR Dyami Brown (groin) is expected to play tonight, Pelissero reported, per a source.