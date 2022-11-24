Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 24

Published: Nov 24, 2022 at 01:18 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2022 · 5-6-0

ROSTER CUTS

  • WR Bryan Edwards is being placed on waivers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.


INJURIES

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
2022 · 7-3-0

INJURIES

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2022 · 7-3-0

INJURIES

  • OT Dion Dawkins (ankle) is questionable to return against Detroit.
  • LB Von Miller was ruled out with what is believed to be a sprained knee, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Miller will undergo further testing on Friday, but will miss some time, per Rapoport.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2022 · 3-8-0

INJURIES

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2022 · 3-8-0

INJURIES

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2022 · 3-7-0

INJURIES

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
2022 · 3-7-0

INJURIES

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 4-6-0

INJURIES

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2022 · 4-7-0
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2022 · 4-6-1

INJURIES

Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
2022 · 8-2-0

INJURIES


Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
2022 · 3-7-0

INJURIES


Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
2022 · 7-3-0

INJURIES

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2022 · 8-2-0

GAME DAY ELEVATIONS

New York Jets
New York Jets
2022 · 6-4-0

INJURIES

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 9-1-0

INJURIES

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2022 · 3-7-0

INJURIES

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
2022 · 5-5-0

INJURIES

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
2022 · 6-5-0

INJURIES

Related Content

news

Bills LB Von Miller believed to have sprained knee vs. Lions, will miss time

Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in Thursday's game against the Lions and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White active for first time since tearing ACL last Thanksgiving

The Buffalo Bills, already boasting a top-five scoring defense and a 7-3 record, will be returning All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White for a matchup against the Detroit Lions in the inaugural John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.

news

Inactive reports for Thanksgiving Day games in 2022 NFL season

Inactive reports for Thanksgiving Day games: Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions; New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys; and New England Patriots at Minnesota Vikings.

news

Lions first-round pick Jameson Williams (ACL) could be activated in Week 13

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that should Lions first-round WR Jameson Williams make it through next week's full-speed practices unscathed, there is a good chance he's activated.

news

NFL world celebrates Thanksgiving Day on social media

As we settle down for a day of food, family and football, so are NFL players, those playing in Thursday's games and those celebrating the festivities with their families.

news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (ankle/knee) expected to play vs. Giants

Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons, along with defensive end Demarcus Lawrence, are expected to play in their team's Thanksgiving game versus the New York Giants today, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

Dan Campbell believes home crowd will be 'on fire' as Lions look to win fourth straight

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell believes the home crowd for the Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills will be "on fire."

news

Cardinals' Colt McCoy studies up on 'Hard Knocks,' 'never thought' he'd play in game like Mexico City

Sitting intently in an otherwise empty film room, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy walked "Hard Knocks" viewers through his thoughts on a last-second film study and what it means to play in showcases like "Monday Night Football" in Mexico City.

news

Aaron Rodgers says he's played with broken thumb since Week 5

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers said Wednesday his thumb is broken, an injury he sustained on the final play of a loss to the New York Giants in London in Week 5.

news

Rams rule out QB Matthew Stafford for Sunday's game vs. Chiefs; Bryce Perkins in line to start

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay announced Wednesday that quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the league's concussion protocol and will not play this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

news

Jaguars claim ex-Rams running back Darrell Henderson off waivers

The Jacksonville Jaguars claimed RB Darrell Henderson on Wednesday after he was waived Tuesday by the Rams, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

