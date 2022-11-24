NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
ROSTER CUTS
- WR Bryan Edwards is being placed on waivers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- RB Caleb Huntley (ankle) was limited in practice on Thursday.
- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (rest) limited
- TE Feleipe Franks (calf) limited
- OL Chuma Edoga (knee) limited
- LB Arnold Ebiketie (arm) limited
INJURIES
- QB Lamar Jackson (hip) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
- RB Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee) full
- WR Demarcus Robinson (hip) DNP
- OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) DNP
- OG Kevin Zeitler (illness) full
- S Kyle Hamilton (knee) DNP
INJURIES
- OT Dion Dawkins (ankle) is questionable to return against Detroit.
- LB Von Miller was ruled out with what is believed to be a sprained knee, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Miller will undergo further testing on Friday, but will miss some time, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- QB P.J. Walker (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday.
- WR Terrace Marshall (shoulder) limited
- WR Shi Smith (illness) DNP
- TE Ian Thomas (illness) DNP
- OG Cameron Erving (illness) DNP
- OT Taylor Moton (rest) DNP
- DT Matthew Ioannidis (calf) DNP
- LB Cory Littleton (ankle) DNP
- S Juston Burris (concussion) full
- S Myles Hartsfield (ankle) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Justin Fields (shoulder) was limited in practice Thursday.
- OL Teven Jenkins (hip) full
- DB Jaquan Brisker (concussion) DNP
- DB Kyler Gordon (concussion) DNP
INJURIES
- TE David Njoku (ankle/knee) was limited in practice Thursday.
- OG Joel Bitonio (illness/rest) full
- OG Wyatt Teller (calf) DNP
- OT Jack Conklin (foot/rest) DNP
- OT Jedrick Wills (knee) full
- CB Greg Newsome II (concussion) DNP
INJURIES
- RB Latavius Murray (wrist) was limited in Thursday's practice report estimation.
- WR KJ Hamler (hamstring) DNP
- WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle) DNP
- DT D.J. Jones (hand) limited
- DL Mike Purcell (ankle) limited
- CB K'Waun Williams (wrist/elbow/knee) DNP
- S Justin Simmons (knee) limited
INJURIES
- LB Julian Owkwara (elbow) is questionable to return against Buffalo.
- QB Aaron Rodgers (right thumb) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
- RB Aaron Jones (shin/glute) limited
- WR Randall Cobb (illness) limited
- WR Romeo Doubs (ankle) DNP
- WR Allen Lazard (shoulder) limited
- TE Robert Tonyan (illness) DNP
- OT David Bakhtiari (knee) limited
- OG Elgton Jenkins (knee) limited
- LB De'Vondre Campbell (knee) DNP
- LB Quay Walker (shoulder) full
- CB Jaire Alexander (groin) full
- K Mason Crosby (illness) full
INJURIES
- WR Parris Campbell (illness) was limited in Thursday's practice report estimation.
- TE Jelani Woods (shoulder) full
- C Ryan Kelly (shoulder/knee) DNP
- OL Matt Pryor (illness) full
- DE Kwity Paye (ankle) DNP
- DT DeForest Buckner (ribs) DNP
- DT Grover Stewart (shoulder) limited
INJURIES
- WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) DNP
- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) full
- OG Joe Thuney (left ankle) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Matthew Stafford (neck) DNP
- QB John Wolford (neck) full
- WR Allen Robinson (ankle) limited
- TE Tyler Higbee (knee) limited
INJURIES
- RB Raheem Mostert (knee) did not practice Thursday.
- WR Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) full
- OT Terron Armstead (toe) DNP
- DT Raekwon Davis (knee) full
- LB Jerome Baker (hip) limited
- P Thomas Morstead (illness) DNP
GAME DAY ELEVATIONS
- LB William Kwenkeu
- CB Tay Gowan
INJURIES
- WR Corey Davis (knee) was a full participant in practice Thursday.
- OT Duane Brown (elbow) limited
- DT Sheldon Rankins (elbow) DNP
- LB Quincy Williams (ankle) limited
- CB Sauce Gardner (calf) limited
INJURIES
- WR A.J. Brown (illness) did not practice Thursday.
- WR DeVonta Smith (knee) limited
- CB Josh Jobe (hamstring) limited
INJURIES
- RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) did not practice Thursday.
- OL Mason Cole (foot) DNP
- DL Cameron Heyward (rest) DNP
- DL Larry Ogunjobi (rest) DNP
- CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Tom Brady (rest) did not practice Thursday.
- RB Leonard Fournette (hip) limited
- WR Russell Gage (hamstring) DNP
- WR Julio Jones (rest) DNP
- OG Luke Goedeke (foot) limited
- DT Vita Vea (foot) DNP
INJURIES
- QB Taylor Heinicke (back) was a full participant in Thursday's practice report estimation.
- WR Dax Milne (foot) DNP
- TE Logan Thomas (rib) limited
- C Tyler Larsen (shoulder) limited
- DE Chase Young (knee) limited
- LB Cole Holcomb (foot) DNP
- CB Benjamin St-Juste (ankle) DNP