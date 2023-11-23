NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- OLB Yetur Gross-Matos (hamstring) designated to return from injured reserve.
INJURIES
- RB Rico Dowdle (ankle), questionable Thursday against the Commanders, is expected to play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
INJURIES
- RB Kenneth Walker III (oblique), doubtful for Thursday's game against the 49ers, is not expected to play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. However, Walker's injury is not considered overly serious and he's likely week to week, Rapoport added.