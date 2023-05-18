NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- WR Brian Cobbs
- CB Garrett Williams, a third-round pick from Syracuse, has signed his rookie contract
SIGNINGS
- T Jaylon Thomas
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- LB Drew Sanders, a third-round pick from Arkansas, signed his rookie contract.
SIGNINGS
- DE Dylan Horton (fourth round) has agreed to terms on a rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
- DT Byron Cowart
- CB Shaquill Griffin
ROSTER CUTS
INJURIES
- DT Taylor Stallworth has been placed on injured reserve.
ROSTER CUTS
- DE Brock Martin
ROSTER CUTS
SIGNINGS
- CB Deonte Banks, the No. 24 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has agreed to terms on a four-year, $13.6 million fully guaranteed rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The team has since announced the news.
SIGNINGS
- T Carter Warren, a fourth-round pick from Pittsburgh, signed his rookie contract, per the transaction wire.
SIGNINGS
- OL Tyler Steen, a 2023 third-round pick, signed his rookie contract.
- S Sydney Brown (third round) signed his rookie contract.
SIGNINGS
- QB Mitchell Trubisky has agreed to a two-year contract extension that will lower his cap number for the 2023 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday, per a source.
- OT Dylan Cook
SIGNINGS
- TE Alize Mack