NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, May 18

Published: May 18, 2023 at 02:26 PM
Arizona Cardinals
SIGNINGS

  • WR Brian Cobbs
  • CB Garrett Williams, a third-round pick from Syracuse, has signed his rookie contract
Baltimore Ravens
SIGNINGS

  • T Jaylon Thomas
Carolina Panthers
ROSTER CUTS

Denver Broncos
SIGNINGS

  • LB Drew Sanders, a third-round pick from Arkansas, signed his rookie contract.
Houston Texans
SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS


INJURIES

Las Vegas Raiders
ROSTER CUTS

  • DE Brock Martin
New England Patriots
ROSTER CUTS

New York Giants
SIGNINGS

  • CB Deonte Banks, the No. 24 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has agreed to terms on a four-year, $13.6 million fully guaranteed rookie contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. The team has since announced the news.
New York Jets
SIGNINGS

  • T Carter Warren, a fourth-round pick from Pittsburgh, signed his rookie contract, per the transaction wire.
Philadelphia Eagles
SIGNINGS

  • OL Tyler Steen, a 2023 third-round pick, signed his rookie contract.
  • S Sydney Brown (third round) signed his rookie contract.
Pittsburgh Steelers
SIGNINGS

Tennessee Titans
SIGNINGS

news

Lions center Frank Ragnow optimistic about ability to play through 'inoperable' toe injury in 2023

Lions center Frank Ragnow played through a painful toe injury nearly all of last season -- and there apparently is no surgical fix for it. He's taking things slowly in his return, and despite the lack of (non-experimental) surgical options, Ragnow sounds optimistic that he can avoid enduring the same level of pain he did last season.

news

Saints rookie RB Kendre Miller confident he 'can step in,' 'pretty much do' same things as Alvin Kamara

Rookie running back Kendre Miller believes he can step in and "pretty much do" the same things Alvin Kamara can do for the Saints if needed.

news

Steelers agree to two-year extension with backup QB Mitchell Trubisky

The Pittsburgh Steelers are finalizing a two-year extension with QB Mitchell Trubisky, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.

news

NFL says no vote on sale of Commanders will take place during Spring League Meeting

The NFL said on Thursday that there will not be a vote amongst ownership to ratify the sale of the Washington Commanders during next week's Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

news

Packers plan to keep Quay Walker 'busy in between snaps' after LB's two ejections in rookie season

Packers 2022 first-round linebacker Quay Walker's solid rookie campaign was overshadowed by boneheaded mistakes that saw him ejected twice. The after-play issues have been a focal point for linebacker coach Kirk Olivadotti this offseason.

news

WR A.J. Brown on Eagles getting over Super Bowl loss: 'At some point, you've got to get off the mat'

Wide receiver A.J. Brown said Wednesday, with the offseason ramping up before June's mandatory minicamp, now's the time to turn the page on the Eagles' Super Bowl LVII loss.

news

Matt Ryan on possible NFL return: All the stars would have to align, but I've learned to 'not shut any doors'

In joining CBS, former NFL MVP Matt Ryan made sure to note that he isn't retiring, leaving the door cracked for a possible return. Ryan told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday that he felt keeping the possibility of a return made the most sense.

news

Colts QB Gardner Minshew's first impressions of Anthony Richardson: 'He's got everything you want'

Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson worked out together even before the latter was drafted No. 4 overall by the quotes. Now that the pair are teammates, Minshew said he has only become more impressed by Richardson, saying Wednesday that "he's got everything you want."

news

Jason Kelce believes Eagles lost 'one of the best guards in the NFL' in Isaac Seumalo: 'Steelers are getting a steal'

Eagles center Jason Kelce doesn't believe there's any replacing guard Isaac Seumalo, who signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason following seven seasons in Philadelphia.

news

Ja'Marr Chase setting sights on breaking 'every' Bengals WR record

Two-time Pro Bowl WR Ja'Marr Chase is setting his sights on etching his name throughout the Cincinnati Bengals record books.

news

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones not worried about handling upcoming deals for Lamb, Parsons, Diggs

The Cowboys' Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb and Trevon Diggs are among those who will be up for new deals in the next two years. With Dak Prescott also up for a new contract soon, Dallas is facing an expensive couple of offseasons. Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones isn't too worried about Dallas' future spending spree.

