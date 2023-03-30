NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- CB Rashad Fenton signed a one-year contract, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- WR Scotty Miller signed to a one-year contract, the team announced.
- OT Kaleb McGary re-signed to three-year contract, the team announced.
VISITS
- QB Anthony Richardson from Florida met with the Panthers Wednesday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added Richardson had also had dinner with the Raiders.
SIGNINGS
- QB Nate Peterman is re-signing with the Bears, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- TE Irv Smith signed a one-year deal, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- OG Wes Martin
SIGNINGS
SIGNINGS
- DL Kentavius Street agreed to terms
SIGNINGS
VISITS
- OL O'Cyrus Torrence of Florida had dinner Wednesday night with the Titans, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added that Torrence has also met with the Rams, Falcons, and Saints, per sources.