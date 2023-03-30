Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 30

Published: Mar 30, 2023 at 03:14 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Arizona Cardinals
SIGNINGS

Atlanta Falcons
SIGNINGS

  • WR Scotty Miller signed to a one-year contract, the team announced.
  • OT Kaleb McGary re-signed to three-year contract, the team announced.
Carolina Panthers
VISITS

  • QB Anthony Richardson from Florida met with the Panthers Wednesday night, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added Richardson had also had dinner with the Raiders.
Chicago Bears
SIGNINGS

  • QB Nate Peterman is re-signing with the Bears, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Cincinnati Bengals
SIGNINGS

  • TE Irv Smith signed a one-year deal, the team announced.
Cleveland Browns
SIGNINGS

Las Vegas Raiders
SIGNINGS

Philadelphia Eagles
SIGNINGS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
SIGNINGS

Tennessee Titans
VISITS

  • OL O'Cyrus Torrence of Florida had dinner Wednesday night with the Titans, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Pelissero added that Torrence has also met with the Rams, Falcons, and Saints, per sources.

news

Jeremy Chinn excited to play 'closer to the action' on Panthers team ready to compete in 'wide open' NFC South

Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn talked with NFL.com Wednesday about his personal goals for the 2023 season, the possibility of playing 'closer to the action' with the addition of Vonn Bell, and Carolina's chances to take over a 'wide open' NFC South next year.

news

Florida QB Anthony Richardson meets with Panthers, Raiders ahead of pro day

Like the other potential 2023 NFL Draft quarterbacks, Anthony Richardson has met with Carolina, the team owning the No. 1 overall pick, ahead of his Thursday pro day, airing live on NFL+ at 11:30 a.m. ET.

news

Giants co-owner John Mara likens coach Brian Daboll to 'Bono walking around New York City' right now

Giants coach Brian Daboll endeared himself to Big Blue fans in his first season, spearheading a surprising playoff berth with a still-rebuilding club. But co-owner John Mara warned the coach shouldn't get too big a head about his early success.

news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy 'spent some time' with QB Dak Prescott going over interceptions

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says he "spent some time" with quarterback Dak Prescott in March to go over how some of Prescott's interceptions transpired in the 2022 season.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick clarifies focus on 2023, not 'last 25 years': 'We're not resting on our past laurels'

Two days after saying "the last 25 years" were reason for Patriots fans to be optimistic in 2023, Bill Belichick explained he's not content with past glory and is surely intent on future prosperity.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn on Joe Burrow extension: 'We won't talk about it much until there's something to talk about'

Based on comments from Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn, we shouldn't expect news on the Joe Burrow front right away, as the parties have simply engaged in "preliminary discussions."

news

WR Marvin Jones heading back to Detroit, signing one-year, $3 million deal with Lions

WR Marvin Jones Jr., who played for the Detroit Lions from 2016 to 2020, will be returning to the club this coming season, he announced on Twitter. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that Jones' one-year deal has a base value of $3 million, plus incentives that can push it to $5 million.

news

Jets owner Woody Johnson 'not the patient sort,' but says team remains 'optimistic' about Rodgers move

Speaking Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Jets owner Woody Johnson said that while the wait for movement on an Aaron Rodgers trade makes the team "anxious", the team remains optimistic amidst the anxiety of the unresolved situation.

news

Niners CEO Jed York 'wouldn't change anything' about drafting QB Trey Lance: 'It's not his fault'

Since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2021, Trey Lance has barely played under center for the 49ers. Despite the QB's limited action, San Francisco CEO Jed York said Tuesday he doesn't regret the move to draft Lance.

news

Saints coach Dennis Allen: WR Michael Thomas 'not 100 percent,' but making progress

The Saints retained Michael Thomas on a reworked deal earlier this month in hopes that, after three consecutive injury-riddled seasons, the formerly record-setting wideout might finally stay on the field.

