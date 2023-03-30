Around the NFL

Former Pro Bowl safety Keanu Neal signing two-year deal with Steelers

Published: Mar 30, 2023 at 07:28 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Pittsburgh is replacing one former first-round pick with another.

The Steelers have agreed to terms with veteran safety Keanu Neal on a two-year deal, Neal's agent, David Canter, announced via Twitter Thursday.

Neal entered the league as a top selection of the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, filling a key role in the Falcons' run to Super Bowl LI as a rookie. In his second season, he earned a trip to the Pro Bowl, quickly establishing himself as a playmaking safety in Dan Quinn's defense.

Related Links

That was the high mark for Neal, who dealt with multiple injuries in the following two seasons, returning to play 14 games in 2020 before his time with the Falcons came to a close. Neal reunited with Quinn in Dallas in 2021, but lasted just one season before moving to Tampa, where he joined the Buccaneers and appeared in 17 games (eight starts) last season.

Once seen as a young star with a bright future, Neal's standing has diminished in recent years. He'll find a new opportunity in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers said goodbye to former first-rounder Terrell Edmunds, who signed with the Eagles, this offseason.

Former Falcons teammate Damontae Kazee is slated to start at strong safety for the Steelers alongside free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, meaning Neal will have to fight for playing time in a Pittsburgh defense that was notoriously opportunistic in 2022. If anything, Neal adds depth to the Steelers' defense. He'll hope to bring even more in his eighth professional season.

Related Content

news

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson expecting improvement from No. 1 pick Travon Walker: 'Just like Trevor [Lawrence], we can only go up'

Having seen a significant improvement in the second year from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said at the Annual League Meeting that he's hoping for a similar growth from 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jeremy Chinn excited to play 'closer to the action' on Panthers team ready to compete in 'wide open' NFC South

Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn talked with NFL.com Wednesday about his personal goals for the 2023 season, the possibility of playing 'closer to the action' with the addition of Vonn Bell, and Carolina's chances to take over a 'wide open' NFC South next year.

news

Florida QB Anthony Richardson meets with Panthers, Raiders ahead of pro day

Like the other potential 2023 NFL Draft quarterbacks, Anthony Richardson has met with Carolina, the team owning the No. 1 overall pick, ahead of his Thursday pro day, airing live on NFL+ at 11:30 a.m. ET.

news

Giants co-owner John Mara likens coach Brian Daboll to 'Bono walking around New York City' right now

Giants coach Brian Daboll endeared himself to Big Blue fans in his first season, spearheading a surprising playoff berth with a still-rebuilding club. But co-owner John Mara warned the coach shouldn't get too big a head about his early success.

news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy 'spent some time' with QB Dak Prescott going over interceptions

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy says he "spent some time" with quarterback Dak Prescott in March to go over how some of Prescott's interceptions transpired in the 2022 season.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick clarifies focus on 2023, not 'last 25 years': 'We're not resting on our past laurels'

Two days after saying "the last 25 years" were reason for Patriots fans to be optimistic in 2023, Bill Belichick explained he's not content with past glory and is surely intent on future prosperity.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, March 29

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn on Joe Burrow extension: 'We won't talk about it much until there's something to talk about'

Based on comments from Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn, we shouldn't expect news on the Joe Burrow front right away, as the parties have simply engaged in "preliminary discussions."

news

WR Marvin Jones heading back to Detroit, signing one-year, $3 million deal with Lions

WR Marvin Jones Jr., who played for the Detroit Lions from 2016 to 2020, will be returning to the club this coming season, he announced on Twitter. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported that Jones' one-year deal has a base value of $3 million, plus incentives that can push it to $5 million.

news

Jets owner Woody Johnson 'not the patient sort,' but says team remains 'optimistic' about Rodgers move

Speaking Tuesday at the Annual League Meeting in Phoenix, Jets owner Woody Johnson said that while the wait for movement on an Aaron Rodgers trade makes the team "anxious", the team remains optimistic amidst the anxiety of the unresolved situation.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE