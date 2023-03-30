Former Pro Bowl safety Keanu Neal signing two-year deal with Steelers

That was the high mark for Neal, who dealt with multiple injuries in the following two seasons, returning to play 14 games in 2020 before his time with the Falcons came to a close. Neal reunited with Quinn in Dallas in 2021, but lasted just one season before moving to Tampa, where he joined the Buccaneers and appeared in 17 games (eight starts) last season.

Once seen as a young star with a bright future, Neal's standing has diminished in recent years. He'll find a new opportunity in Pittsburgh, where the Steelers said goodbye to former first-rounder Terrell Edmunds, who signed with the Eagles, this offseason.