Eagles signing former Steelers first-round pick Terrell Edmunds to one-year deal

Published: Mar 24, 2023
Nick Shook

Philadelphia's secondary departures called for some new arrivals, and a former first-round pick is headed east to provide reinforcement.

The Eagles are signing safety Terrell Edmunds to a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.

Edmunds entered the NFL as a top pick of the Steelers in 2018 in what some saw as a surprise move and a bit of a reach. After five years in Pittsburgh, those folks might have been correct: Edmunds left the Steelers with five career interceptions to his name and a career-high total of 105 tackles in his second professional season, but he never became the impact player most expect from a first-round selection.

The one-year deal Edmunds received from the Eagles fits his current standing among those at the position. Philadelphia isn't signing Edmunds with significant expectations, though; After inking former Saints safety Justin Evans earlier this week, the Eagles are simply addressing their needs -- created by the departures of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps -- by adding multiple options at the position.

Edmunds isn't a top-tier safety, but he should provide reliable production on the back end of a defense that remains stocked with talent elsewhere. He posted consistent Pro Football Focus grades throughout his time in Pittsburgh, flirting with a career-best mark in 15 games played in 2022.

Philadelphia doesn't need him to become a superstar. If he can play at a level similar to how Epps performed in 2022, the Eagles will be pleased. They may not be done addressing the position, either.

