NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
SIGNINGS
- OT Josh Jones
SIGNINGS
- LB Justin Strnad was re-signed to a one-year deal, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- WR River Cracraft re-signed with Miami, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- S Jaylinn Hawkins is signing a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- CB Tyler Hall signed a one-year deal, the team announced.
VISITS
- Missouri DL Darius Robinson, whose Pro Day is Friday, recently visited the Steelers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.