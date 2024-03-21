 Skip to main content
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 21

Published: Mar 21, 2024 at 10:48 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

SIGNINGS

Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

SIGNINGS

  • LB Justin Strnad was re-signed to a one-year deal, the team announced.
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins

SIGNINGS

New England Patriots
New England Patriots

SIGNINGS

  • S Jaylinn Hawkins is signing a one-year deal, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS

  • CB Tyler Hall signed a one-year deal, the team announced.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

VISITS

  • Missouri DL Darius Robinson, whose Pro Day is Friday, recently visited the Steelers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

