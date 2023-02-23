Around the NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 23

Published: Feb 23, 2023 at 04:44 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Related Links

Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals

COACHING NEWS

  • Sam Siefkes is being hired as the new Cardinals linebackers coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Siekes was the assistant LBs coach in Minnesota the last two seasons.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers

COACHING NEWS

  • John Lilly is being hired as the Panthers' new tight ends coach. Lilly spent the last three seasons at the University of North Carolina under the same title. 

John Lilly is being hired as the Panthers' new tight ends coach. Lilly spent the last three seasons at the University of North Carolina under the same title.

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

COACHING NEWS

  • Bubba Ventrone, the Colts' special teams coordinator the past five seasons, is being hired as the Browns' new assistant head coach/ST coordinator, NFL network insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per sources. 
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos

COACHING MOVES

  • Vance Joseph is being hired as the Broncos' new defensive coordinator under head coach Sean Payton, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager, per a source. 
  • DL coach Marcus Dixon will be retained on Joseph's staff, per NFL Network's James Palmer.
  • DBs coach Christian Parker will be retained on Joseph's staff, per Palmer.
  • Greg Manusky is being hired as an inside LBs coach, per Pelissero.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2022 · 9-8-0

SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts

SIGNINGS

Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars

COACHING NEWS

  • Nick Holz has been named the Jaguars' new pass game coordinator. Holz was UNLV's offensive coordinator in 2022 after spending nearly 10 years with the Raiders. 
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

ROSTER CUTS

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

OTHER NEWS

  • RT Ryan Ramczyk had a conversion done on his contract, clearing $10.336 million in 2023 cap space for the Saints, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

Related Content

news

Rams releasing LB Bobby Wagner after one season

The Rams are releasing veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner after one season in Los Angeles, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per a source.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Dates, times, location, how to watch and more

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine begins Feb. 27 in Indianapolis. Find out the dates, times, location, how to watch and more.

news

Commanders' Eric Bieniemy focused on OC role, 'excited' to call plays: 'Right now my feet are planted right here'

New Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy addressed the Washington media for the first time Thursday, telling reporters that he's focused on his current role and not potential future head-coaching opportunities.

news

Former head coach Vance Joseph returns to Broncos as defensive coordinator

The Denver Broncos are hiring Vance Joseph as their defensive coordinator. Joseph was previously the head coach in Denver from 2017-18 and was most recently the defensive coordinator in Arizona.

news

Browns hiring Bubba Ventrone as new assistant head coach/special teams coordinator

Aiming to improve a middling kicking game, the Cleveland Browns are hiring Bubba Ventrone as their new special teams coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Thursday.

news

Cardinals GM still 'evaluating' DeAndre Hopkins' future: 'I'm excited to have D-Hop on the team'

The new brass in Arizona inherited an assortment of question marks from the previous Cardinals regime. As we head into the offseason, one of the front-burner issues is the status of star receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

news

Buccaneers OC Dave Canales believes QB Kyle Trask has ability to distribute

Entering his first season as Buccaneers offensive coordinator, Dave Canales currently has just one QB on the roster when speaking at Wednesday's introductory press conference, and the first-year play-caller believes Kyle Trask can run his offense.

news

Michael Bidwill: Cardinals need to 'figure out' QB room with Murray, McCoy recovering from injuries

New Arizona Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon stepped into a quarterback quandary. Kyler Murray suffered a torn ACL and isn't expected to be ready for the start of the regular season. Veteran backup Colt McCoy is also dealing with an injury.

news

Free-agent WR Allen Lazard will be 'bougie' in picking next team after being 'spoiled' by time with Packers

After spending the first five seasons of his career with the Green Bay Packers, free-agent receiver Allen Lazard has high expectations for his next destination, saying Wednesday that he's "excited" to see what awaits him in free agency but noted he'd be "bougie" in choosing his next club.

news

Broncos interview Patriots senior football advisor Matt Patricia for defensive coordinator job

Matt Patricia, the New England Patriots senior football advisor/offensive line coach, interviewed with new head coach Sean Payton and the Broncos on Wednesday for the team's vacant DC job, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Cardinals new HC Jonathan Gannon putting 'complete faith' in DC Nick Rallis to call defense

Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon announced that defensive coordinator Nick Rallis, 29, will be calling Arizona's defense in 2023.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE