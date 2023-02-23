NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
COACHING NEWS
- Sam Siefkes is being hired as the new Cardinals linebackers coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Siekes was the assistant LBs coach in Minnesota the last two seasons.
COACHING NEWS
- John Lilly is being hired as the Panthers' new tight ends coach. Lilly spent the last three seasons at the University of North Carolina under the same title.
COACHING NEWS
- Bubba Ventrone, the Colts' special teams coordinator the past five seasons, is being hired as the Browns' new assistant head coach/ST coordinator, NFL network insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday, per sources.
COACHING MOVES
- Vance Joseph is being hired as the Broncos' new defensive coordinator under head coach Sean Payton, Good Morning Football's Peter Schrager, per a source.
- DL coach Marcus Dixon will be retained on Joseph's staff, per NFL Network's James Palmer.
- DBs coach Christian Parker will be retained on Joseph's staff, per Palmer.
- Greg Manusky is being hired as an inside LBs coach, per Pelissero.
SIGNINGS
- CB Mac McCain
SIGNINGS
- WR Malik Turner
COACHING NEWS
- Nick Holz has been named the Jaguars' new pass game coordinator. Holz was UNLV's offensive coordinator in 2022 after spending nearly 10 years with the Raiders.
ROSTER CUTS
- LB Bobby Wagner is being released after one season, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports.
OTHER NEWS
- RT Ryan Ramczyk had a conversion done on his contract, clearing $10.336 million in 2023 cap space for the Saints, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.