NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 5

Published: Mar 05, 2023 at 11:24 AM
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

New York Giants
New York Giants
2022 · 9-7-1

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Daniel Jones' agents expect to leave the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine with no contract resolution in sight and if a long-term deal cannot be reached by Tuesday's deadline, the Giants plan to use the franchise tag on Jones, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2022 · 14-3-0

OTHER NEWS

  • S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's $14,111 fine for a hit in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII was rescinded by the league, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. No flag was thrown on the hit and Gardner-Johnson's agent confirmed the successful appeal, Pelissero added.

news

Giants plan to franchise tag QB Daniel Jones if no long-term deal is reached by Tuesday

If a long-term deal cannot be reached by Tuesday's deadline, the Giants plan to place the franchise tag on QB Daniel Jones, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.

news

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce catches the comedy bug, hosts 'Saturday Night Live'

Just three weeks after his second Super Bowl LVII victory, Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce swapped out his championship rings for sketches and wigs as host of "Saturday Night Live."

news

Giants, QB Daniel Jones' agents expected to leave combine with no contract resolution in sight

The New York Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones' agents are expected to leave the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday without a contract resolution in sight, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Saturday evening.

news

Daniel Jeremiah on C.J. Stroud's showing: 'One of the best throwing sessions I've seen at the combine'

C.J. Stroud didn't take part in the athletic testing on Saturday, but that didn't stop the Ohio State QB from making a grand impression. "You couldn't script a better day for him throwing the football," NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said.

news

QB Carson Wentz determined to continue playing, open to contribute in various roles

Carson Wentz is determined to continue his playing career and the quarterback is open to various roles that could help a team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Anthony Richardson runs 4.43 40, sets modern record for QBs in vertical jump

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson put on a show Saturday at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, making history during his highly anticipated workout.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Alabama QB Bryce Young measures in at 5-foot-10 1/8, 204 pounds

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, whose size has been a matter of conjecture in the run-up to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, officially measured in at 5-foot-10 1/8 and 204 pounds on Saturday.

news

Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott could have Brady-like ability to be impactful as cap hit grows

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's cap hit might be rising in 2023, but owner Jerry Jones believes his quarterback has the ability to bridge the gap in any talent the roster might lose because of it.

news

Commanders WR Jahan Dotson 'fired up' for Eric Bieniemy hire: 'We're gonna put it all on the line'

Commanders wide receiver Jahan Dotson is "fired up" to work with Washington's new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy.

news

Cowboys to franchise tag RB Tony Pollard if no long-term deal is reached by Tuesday

The Dallas Cowboys will place the franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard if the two sides cannot reach a long-term deal before March 7's deadline, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.

news

2023 NFL Scouting Combine: Michigan's DJ Turner II blazes 4.26-second 40-yard dash

Michigan cornerback DJ Turner II is the early leader for fastest player at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine after posting a time of 4.26 seconds in the 40-yard dash on Friday.

