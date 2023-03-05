NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Sunday, March 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
- QB Daniel Jones' agents expect to leave the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine with no contract resolution in sight and if a long-term deal cannot be reached by Tuesday's deadline, the Giants plan to use the franchise tag on Jones, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
- S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson's $14,111 fine for a hit in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LVII was rescinded by the league, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. No flag was thrown on the hit and Gardner-Johnson's agent confirmed the successful appeal, Pelissero added.